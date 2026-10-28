USD/CHF Forecast 28/10: Bulls Eye 0.8400 Breakout (Video)
Keep in mind that the Swiss National Bank has recently, in its quarterly report said it was willing to identify imbalances in the franc and intervene directly in the markets. Beyond that, they have recently reiterated their desire to have zero interest rates and keep them there. The Federal Reserve, on the other hand, is fighting inflation, and the interest rate differential is still pretty wide. The U.S. interest rate range is between 3.75% and 4%, so you get paid to hold this.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf the market were to break above the 0.84 level, then the market could come into more of a FOMO trade. A breakdown below the 0.82 level, I think, could be rather negative. All things being equal, I like the idea of buying dipsI recognize that there's a red-letter event here coming at the end of the day tomorrow. Once we get through that discussion, press conference, and statement, I think you'll see whether or not the Federal Reserve is looking to remain hawkish. If they are, that should give this pair a little bit of strength.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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