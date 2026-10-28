AUD/JPY Forecast 28/10: Aussie Bulls Eye ¥113 (Video)
The Bank of Japan does have a meeting Friday morning, but is not expected to change anything. If that's going to be the case, then it makes a lot of sense that this pair will start to focus on the interest rate differential as well, especially if the Japanese sound a little dovish.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUltimately, this is also a way to play China, as the Australian economy is so heavily influenced by the Chinese economy. Ultimately, I like the idea of buying short-term pullbacks. I've got no interest in shorting this, and I do think that somewhere right around ¥109, you have a pretty significant support level as wellSo I'm bullish. I recognize it might be a little bit noisy, but you do get paid to hang on to this pair. So I like it, maybe for a move towards ¥113. If we're a little bit lucky, maybe ¥115.Begin trading our daily forecasts and analysis. Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with .
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