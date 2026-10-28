GBP/USD Forecast 28/10: Bulls Eye 1.3250 Rebound (Video)
Because of this, I'm waiting to see if we get some type of bounce from this pullback, closer to somewhere near the 1.3250 level, especially after that announcement and press conference from the Federal Reserve. I think that would be a good sign that the pound is going to pick up, maybe see some U.S. dollar weakness, probably more pronounced here than in many other places because the Bank of England has to worry about inflationary pressures.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIn turn, its currency is a little stronger than some of its contemporaries against the greenback. As far as shorting is concerned, I think it's a little difficult to do once we get close to that 1.33 level, simply because you're at the bottom of the rangeIf we can break above the high of last week, somewhere near the 1.3420 level, then I think the momentum could carry this pair towards the top of the range, maybe a little closer to 1.36. If it starts to fall apart, then I'm probably going to be buying the U.S. dollar against other currencies that it might have an easier path against.Ready to trade the Forex GBP/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best forex trading platforms UK to choose from.
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