EUR/USD Signal 28/10: Steeper Retreat Ahead Of FOMC Decision
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1050. Add a stop-loss at 1.1200. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1200. Add a stop-loss at 1.1050.
Another report showed that new home sales came in at 676,000, much higher than the expected increase of 651,000. These numbers are important because they came a day before the Federal Reserve delivers its interest rate decision.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEconomists expect the bank to leave interest rates unchanged between 3.75% and 4% as officials observe the impact of the last hike on inflation. After that, the pair will react to the first estimate of US third-quarter GDP. It will also react to the September personal consumption expenditure (PCE) report.The other notable catalyst for the pair will be the European Central Bank (ECB) decision on Thursday. Economists expect the bank to also leave interest rates unchanged in this meeting as it also observes the impact of the September rate hike/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has been under pressure in the past few months and is now hovering near the key support level of 1.1111, its lowest level on October 14. It has slumped in the last five consecutive days.The pair has dropped below the 50-day moving average and the Supertrend indicator. These technicals suggest that bears are in control for now. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has continued fallingTherefore, the pair will likely continue falling, potentially to the key support level of 1.1050. This view will be confirmed if it drops below the key support of 1.1110.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the top brokers in Europe to choose from.
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