GBP/USD Signal 28/10: Bearish Ahead Of Fed Decision
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3200. Add a stop-loss at 1.3400. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3400. Add a stop-loss at 1.3200.
The GBP/USD pair will next react to the upcoming US macro numbers that comes out on Thursday. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release the first estimate of the US GDP numbers. Economists expect the data to show that the economy expanded by 3.2% in Q3, helped by the ongoing artificial intelligence rollout. It had expanded by 2.2% in the previous quarter.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe US will also publish the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) and personal income report on Thursday. These numbers will help the Fed when delivering the next interest rate decision in December/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has pulled back in the past few days. It dropped from a high of 1.3418 last week to the current 1.3300. This retreat is a retracement after it surged by over 2% between its lowest level and its highest point this month.The pair has slumped below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). At the same time, the it has moved below the Point of Control (PoC) at 1.3325, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pointed downwardsTherefore, the pair will likely continue falling, potentially to the key support level of 1.3250. A move above the resistance of 1.3350 will invalidate the bearish outlook.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
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