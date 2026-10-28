Serbian Officer Shoots Dead Suspect After Knife Attack Near Israeli Embassy
(MENAFN) A Serbian police officer assigned to protect the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade was injured in a knife attack early Wednesday before shooting the assailant dead in self-defense, Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said.
The incident took place shortly after midnight when a suspect, believed to be a minor, approached a Gendarmerie officer stationed outside the embassy and attacked him with two knives, according to a statement from Dacic.
The officer suffered a minor facial injury and remained in good condition, with doctors expecting to discharge him from hospital later Wednesday, the minister said.
Following the attack, Serbian authorities raised the national terrorist threat alert to its highest level. Police were also instructed to strengthen their presence and increase security checks at important sites, including critical infrastructure and crowded public spaces.
Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and working to establish the identity of the attacker, who is believed to have come from Sabac in western Serbia.
The incident reportedly marked the second attack against security personnel protecting the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade. A previous incident in June 2024 involved a crossbow attack that wounded a police officer in the neck, according to reports.
The incident took place shortly after midnight when a suspect, believed to be a minor, approached a Gendarmerie officer stationed outside the embassy and attacked him with two knives, according to a statement from Dacic.
The officer suffered a minor facial injury and remained in good condition, with doctors expecting to discharge him from hospital later Wednesday, the minister said.
Following the attack, Serbian authorities raised the national terrorist threat alert to its highest level. Police were also instructed to strengthen their presence and increase security checks at important sites, including critical infrastructure and crowded public spaces.
Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and working to establish the identity of the attacker, who is believed to have come from Sabac in western Serbia.
The incident reportedly marked the second attack against security personnel protecting the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade. A previous incident in June 2024 involved a crossbow attack that wounded a police officer in the neck, according to reports.
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