Zelenskyy Holds Talks with Nordic Leaders After Putin Calls
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone Tuesday with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, following separate conversations between the two Nordic leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier that day.
In a statement posted on X, Zelenskyy said the discussion continued talks held in Norway’s capital, Oslo, the previous Tuesday, which included representatives from the United States, Europe and NATO. He thanked Stubb and Store for updating him on their conversation with Putin and for their continued support for Ukraine’s diplomatic initiatives and peace efforts.
“Alex and Jonas made it clear to the Russian leader that real de-escalatory steps are needed regarding our energy and infrastructure,” Zelenskyy said, adding that the leaders also reviewed preparations for US-mediated trilateral peace negotiations scheduled for next month.
Zelenskyy noted that Finland and Norway share a particular interest in establishing “sound and reliable” security arrangements because both countries border Russia. He said they also examined different ways to coordinate with European partners that “could be useful in further supporting diplomacy, our defense, and our shared security.”
“There must be peace, de-escalation is needed, and Russia must stop dragging out the war,” Zelenskyy added.
The Ukrainian president’s remarks followed a phone conversation between Stubb, Store and Putin, initiated by the two Nordic leaders to address the ongoing conflict, diplomatic efforts to end hostilities, and prospects for peace and stability across Europe.
In a statement posted on X, Zelenskyy said the discussion continued talks held in Norway’s capital, Oslo, the previous Tuesday, which included representatives from the United States, Europe and NATO. He thanked Stubb and Store for updating him on their conversation with Putin and for their continued support for Ukraine’s diplomatic initiatives and peace efforts.
“Alex and Jonas made it clear to the Russian leader that real de-escalatory steps are needed regarding our energy and infrastructure,” Zelenskyy said, adding that the leaders also reviewed preparations for US-mediated trilateral peace negotiations scheduled for next month.
Zelenskyy noted that Finland and Norway share a particular interest in establishing “sound and reliable” security arrangements because both countries border Russia. He said they also examined different ways to coordinate with European partners that “could be useful in further supporting diplomacy, our defense, and our shared security.”
“There must be peace, de-escalation is needed, and Russia must stop dragging out the war,” Zelenskyy added.
The Ukrainian president’s remarks followed a phone conversation between Stubb, Store and Putin, initiated by the two Nordic leaders to address the ongoing conflict, diplomatic efforts to end hostilities, and prospects for peace and stability across Europe.
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