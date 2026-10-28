Openai Patches Compaction Flaw Exposing Protected Reasoning Traces Arabian Post
The researchers said OpenAI fixed the weakness on 23 October and awarded their team a $6,000 bug bounty. Xint published its findings on 26 October, describing a technique called compaction smuggling that circumvented safeguards intended to keep models' internal reasoning inaccessible to API users.
The flaw affected the process used to compress lengthy conversations so that AI systems can continue operating without exceeding their context limits. Xint demonstrated that instructions supplied during this process could cause protected reasoning to be reproduced in a form accessible through other models.
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