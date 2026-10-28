Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Prudential Convenes Inaugural Partnership Summit To Shape The Next Era Of Customer And Business Growth Arabian Post

Prudential Convenes Inaugural Partnership Summit To Shape The Next Era Of Customer And Business Growth Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-28 04:12:43

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2026 – Prudential plc (“Prudential”), a leading insurer and asset manager in Asia and Africa, brought together senior leaders from key banking and strategic partnerships for its inaugural Prudential Partnership Summit in Chengdu, China. Held under the theme“Catalyst for the Next Wave”, the two-day event gathered over 150 participants, including economists, banking and fintech leaders, and Prudential executives, to strengthen collaboration, expand capabilities and accelerate innovation.

The Summit explored the trends reshaping customer expectations and the future of financial services. Discussions focused on rising wealth, increasing cross-border mobility, and the growing convergence of data, artificial intelligence and human expertise. Participants exchanged perspectives on how deeper partnerships can enhance customer outcomes and unlock new opportunities for the next phase of growth.

Chengdu's history provided a fitting backdrop for the Summit. More than a thousand years ago, the city pioneered“jiaozi”, widely regarded as the world's first paper money. Its success depended on trust in the promise behind it, a principle that remains equally important in successful partnerships today.

MENAFN28102026000152002308ID1111877269


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search