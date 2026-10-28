Prudential Convenes Inaugural Partnership Summit To Shape The Next Era Of Customer And Business Growth Arabian Post
The Summit explored the trends reshaping customer expectations and the future of financial services. Discussions focused on rising wealth, increasing cross-border mobility, and the growing convergence of data, artificial intelligence and human expertise. Participants exchanged perspectives on how deeper partnerships can enhance customer outcomes and unlock new opportunities for the next phase of growth.
Chengdu's history provided a fitting backdrop for the Summit. More than a thousand years ago, the city pioneered“jiaozi”, widely regarded as the world's first paper money. Its success depended on trust in the promise behind it, a principle that remains equally important in successful partnerships today.
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