Oil Rebounds Above $115 Amid Iran Strike Concerns Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiOil prices climbed on Wednesday, with Brent crude rising above $115 a barrel as uncertainty surrounding Israel's parliamentary election and indications of possible renewed American military operations against Iran heightened concerns over Middle Eastern energy supplies.
West Texas Intermediate traded near $101 a barrel, reversing part of its losses from the previous two sessions, as investors assessed the implications of Israel's inconclusive election and preparations for a possible escalation after the November 3 United States midterm elections.
The Trump administration has informed several Persian Gulf countries through diplomatic and military channels that they should prepare for a potentially short but intensive military campaign against Iran following the American elections. However, President Donald Trump has not made a final decision on further strikes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment