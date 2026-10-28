Hualien Welcomes Global Travelers To The 2026 Pacific Hot Spring Season Arabian Post
The annual event highlights Hualien's two premier hot spring districts: Ruisui Hot Spring, famous for its iron-rich golden mineral waters known as the“Hero Spring,” and Antong Hot Spring, celebrated for its crystal-clear, skin-smoothing waters known as the“Beauty Spring.”
To enhance the international visitor experience, the event features stunning seasonal light installations, interactive AR stamp-collecting games, and special themed weekend events. Travelers can also easily access the region using convenient shuttle bus services linking major transport hubs and scenic attractions.
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