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Hualien Welcomes Global Travelers To The 2026 Pacific Hot Spring Season Arabian Post

Hualien Welcomes Global Travelers To The 2026 Pacific Hot Spring Season Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-28 04:12:42

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> HUALIEN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2026 – The 2026 Hualien Pacific Hot Spring Season has officially kicked off, running through November 15. The Hualien County Government invites international visitors to“Soak into Happiness” amidst Taiwan's magnificent East Rift Valley, offering a rejuvenating escape for travelers worldwide.

The annual event highlights Hualien's two premier hot spring districts: Ruisui Hot Spring, famous for its iron-rich golden mineral waters known as the“Hero Spring,” and Antong Hot Spring, celebrated for its crystal-clear, skin-smoothing waters known as the“Beauty Spring.”

To enhance the international visitor experience, the event features stunning seasonal light installations, interactive AR stamp-collecting games, and special themed weekend events. Travelers can also easily access the region using convenient shuttle bus services linking major transport hubs and scenic attractions.

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The Arabian Post

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