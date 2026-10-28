Drought Cuts Maize Harvests Across Hungary And Romania Arabian Post
The European Commission's latest crop assessment, published on 23 October, confirms that summer crop yields remain below their five-year averages across much of the European Union. Persistent moisture shortages have also disrupted preparations for the next growing season, particularly across Hungary and western Romania.
Commission projections put EU maize production for 2026/27 at 48.5 million tonnes, approximately 20% below the five-year average. Maize imports are expected to reach 25 million tonnes, an increase of 5.7 million tonnes from the preceding marketing year, reflecting reduced domestic supplies.
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