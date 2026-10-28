General Motors Schedules Nasdaq Transfer For November 17 Arabian Post
The Detroit-based automaker announced the decision on Tuesday, confirming that its shares will continue trading on the NYSE until November 16 before moving to the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The company will retain its existing GM ticker symbol, ensuring continuity for shareholders and market participants.
GM's board authorised the transfer on October 26, and Nasdaq has approved the listing, according to a regulatory filing. The decision makes GM the first major traditional American automaker to establish its primary stock listing on the technology-focused exchange.
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