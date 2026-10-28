General Motors Schedules Nasdaq Transfer For November 17 Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> General Motors will transfer its stock market listing from the New York Stock Exchange to Nasdaq on November 17, aligning its market identity with an expanding emphasis on artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and software-driven vehicles.

The Detroit-based automaker announced the decision on Tuesday, confirming that its shares will continue trading on the NYSE until November 16 before moving to the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The company will retain its existing GM ticker symbol, ensuring continuity for shareholders and market participants.

GM's board authorised the transfer on October 26, and Nasdaq has approved the listing, according to a regulatory filing. The decision makes GM the first major traditional American automaker to establish its primary stock listing on the technology-focused exchange.

<p>Paul Jacobson, GM's executive vice-president and chief financial officer, said the transfer reflected the company's evolving business strategy and growing reliance on technology to generate shareholder value.</p> <p>“GM's customer-focused, technology-driven strategy is creating value for our stockholders, making Nasdaq a natural home for our listing as we grow,” Jacobson said.</p> <p>He also acknowledged the company's longstanding relationship with the NYSE, which has hosted GM's shares for much of its corporate history.</p> <p>The transfer makes GM eligible for potential inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 Index, which tracks 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the exchange. Membership is not automatic and would depend on the company's satisfaction of applicable index requirements.</p> <p>Potential inclusion could increase exposure to institutional investors and exchange-traded funds that replicate the benchmark. However, the listing change itself does not guarantee additional investment, a higher valuation or any alteration to GM's underlying financial performance.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> See also Federal judge restores access for three barred outlets <p>GM shares climbed approximately 5.5% during Tuesday's trading session following the announcement, outperforming broader market benchmarks. The company's market capitalisation stood at approximately $64 billion before the announcement, reflecting its position among the world's largest established vehicle manufacturers.</p> <p>The decision coincides with GM's efforts to increase revenue from digital services, advanced driver assistance and connected-vehicle technology while maintaining its conventional automotive operations.</p> <p>The company has outlined plans to introduce more sophisticated automated driving capabilities, including systems designed to permit drivers to remove their attention from the road under specified operating conditions. Such technology remains subject to development, validation and applicable regulatory requirements.</p> <p>GM is also developing a new vehicle software architecture intended to support enhanced connectivity, automated driving functions and additional digital services. The architecture could enable software updates and features throughout a vehicle's operating life.</p> <p>Its technology investments extend into manufacturing, where artificial intelligence and machine-learning applications are being deployed to improve production efficiency, product development and engineering processes.</p> <p>Sterling Anderson, GM's chief product officer, has been central to the company's technology strategy, drawing on experience in autonomous driving and automotive software development.</p> <p>The company's connected-services operations are already generating measurable revenue. Third-quarter revenue from OnStar exceeded $800 million, representing approximately 15% annual growth, while revenue associated with its Super Cruise driver-assistance technology increased 60%.</p> <p>These developments illustrate GM's efforts to expand income beyond traditional vehicle sales, although manufacturing, distribution and financing remain fundamental components of its business.</p> <p>Nasdaq's attraction for established corporations has increased as companies seek closer identification with technology-oriented investors. Walmart transferred its listing from the NYSE to Nasdaq, while other established businesses have also reconsidered their exchange affiliations.</p> See also Epstein cultivated Woody Allen ties to widen connections <p>For Nasdaq, attracting GM represents another addition to its roster of major corporations outside the traditional technology sector. The exchange competes with the NYSE for corporate listings, trading activity and relationships with large institutional investors.</p> <p>The distinction between the exchanges has nevertheless narrowed as both compete for technology companies and diversified industrial groups. A Nasdaq listing does not change a company's regulatory reporting obligations or automatically qualify it for preferential treatment by investors.</p> <p>GM's transition follows a period of substantial investment in electric vehicles and advanced automotive technologies, alongside continued production of petrol-powered models. The company operates through brands including Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC.</p> <p>Competition from manufacturers developing lower-cost electric vehicles and increasingly sophisticated automotive software has added pressure on established carmakers to accelerate technological development while controlling production costs.</p> <p>The transfer will require no action from existing GM shareholders. Their ownership interests will remain unchanged, and the company's common shares will continue trading under the same symbol.</p> <p>GM's regulatory filing also disclosed amendments to its corporate bylaws concerning independent-director requirements. Those changes will take effect when trading commences on Nasdaq on November 17, alongside the exchange transfer.</p> <h2></h2>