Dubai Approves Urban Plan Linking Growth And Population Arabian Post
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, chaired Tuesday's Executive Council meeting at Emirates Towers, where the three initiatives were endorsed.
The Urban Centres Development Plan covers six principal centres and 42 supporting centres, representing 12 per cent of Dubai's urban area. Officials expect the programme to increase property values in the targeted districts by Dh20 billion by 2040, although that figure is a projection rather than a realised gain.
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