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Bithumb Employee System Breached Amid Wider Financial Cyberattacks Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-28 04:12:42

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb has confirmed a cyberattack on its internal employee communications system, exposing personal information and prompting an investigation into whether customer data was compromised.

The exchange discovered unauthorised access to its mobile groupware system on Tuesday and disclosed the incident on Wednesday, as financial regulators examined separate security breaches at brokerage Daishin Securities and asset manager Mirae Asset Global Investments.

Bithumb said the compromised system operates independently of its cryptocurrency trading infrastructure, meaning the intrusion did not provide direct access to customers' digital assets. The company has not identified any theft of cryptocurrency linked to the incident.

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The Arabian Post

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