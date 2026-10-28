Bithumb Employee System Breached Amid Wider Financial Cyberattacks Arabian Post
The exchange discovered unauthorised access to its mobile groupware system on Tuesday and disclosed the incident on Wednesday, as financial regulators examined separate security breaches at brokerage Daishin Securities and asset manager Mirae Asset Global Investments.
Bithumb said the compromised system operates independently of its cryptocurrency trading infrastructure, meaning the intrusion did not provide direct access to customers' digital assets. The company has not identified any theft of cryptocurrency linked to the incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment