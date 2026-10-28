India Considers Wider Investment Powers For Pension Managers Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> India is considering sweeping changes to investment rules governing its $180 billion National Pension System, potentially allowing fund managers greater exposure to lower-rated corporate debt, alternative assets and other financial instruments as authorities seek to deepen domestic capital markets.

The proposed overhaul would expand investment opportunities for pension funds while maintaining safeguards for retirement savings. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is examining changes to the framework that determines how contributions are allocated across government securities, corporate bonds, equities and alternative investments.

The exercise comes as the regulator reassesses investment restrictions that have traditionally favoured highly rated debt and relatively conservative portfolios. Greater flexibility could channel additional institutional capital towards companies, infrastructure projects and investment vehicles that currently face restrictions on accessing pension money.

No final decision has been announced on the proposed changes, and the precise investment limits, eligibility requirements and implementation timetable remain subject to regulatory consideration.

The authority established a Strategic Asset Allocation and Risk Governance committee in January to undertake a comprehensive examination of investment guidelines. Its mandate includes reviewing permissible asset classes, portfolio diversification, valuation practices, liquidity management and safeguards against excessive risk concentration.

The committee has also been tasked with comparing the pension system's investment architecture with international practices and recommending adjustments that reflect changing domestic financial markets.

One area under examination concerns the credit quality of debt securities eligible for pension investment. Existing regulations impose rating requirements designed to protect subscribers against defaults and deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers.

Relaxing some restrictions could expand demand for corporate bonds beyond the highest-rated issuers, potentially improving financing opportunities for companies that struggle to attract long-term institutional investors.

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Such changes would nevertheless expose pension portfolios to additional credit risks. Lower-rated securities generally offer higher yields to compensate investors for greater uncertainty over repayment, making effective credit assessment and portfolio supervision particularly important.

Alternative investments represent another area of potential expansion. These can include infrastructure investment trusts, real estate investment trusts, securitised instruments and regulated alternative investment funds, subject to the applicable scheme guidelines.

The existing framework already permits limited exposure to several such instruments. For certain subscriber investment choices, alternative assets are restricted to 5% of the portfolio, illustrating the cautious approach adopted towards less conventional investments.

An expansion would require careful consideration of liquidity, valuation transparency and the ability of pension managers to exit investments when necessary.

The regulator's review specifically addresses valuation standards for alternative investment funds and strategies for managing assets that cannot readily be sold. These questions are significant because retirement funds must balance long investment horizons against subscribers' withdrawal requirements.

The possible changes could also affect the corporate bond market, where greater participation by pension funds would provide an additional source of long-term financing.

However, the eventual market impact would depend on the permitted allocations, the credit standards adopted and investment decisions made by individual fund managers. Regulatory permission would not necessarily translate into immediate purchases of newly eligible securities.

The pension system has accumulated substantial assets as contributions from government employees, corporate workers and individual subscribers have increased.

Government figures put National Pension System assets under management at approximately ₹15.95 lakh crore at the end of March 2026. The separately administered Atal Pension Yojana held approximately ₹51,400 crore.

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The scale of these savings makes investment policy an important consideration for both financial market development and retirement security.

Existing guidelines distinguish between government and non-government subscribers, with different investment patterns and restrictions applying to particular schemes.

Non-government subscribers can exercise greater control over their portfolios through available investment choices, while default arrangements for government employees operate under prescribed allocation rules.

The authority has already demonstrated its willingness to broaden eligible investments within established safeguards.

A regulatory circular issued in May permitted pension funds to purchase rupee-denominated bonds issued by the New Development Bank, adding the institution to an existing list of eligible multilateral lenders.

That amendment retained the applicable minimum AA credit rating requirement and maturity conditions, underscoring the distinction between expanding eligible securities and lowering credit standards.

The regulator's broader review also covers performance benchmarks, accountability mechanisms and asset-liability management practices. These determine how investment results are assessed and whether portfolio risks remain compatible with long-term pension obligations.

The committee's mandate further includes examining concentration limits, operational risks and sustainability considerations within pension investment decisions, alongside measures intended to strengthen oversight of participating fund managers.