Peru Forecasts 21% Export Growth To $110.8 Billion Arabian Post
The Lima Chamber of Commerce released the forecast based on estimates prepared by its Institute for Foreign Trade Research and Development (Idexcam), identifying mining as the principal contributor to the anticipated expansion. The projection would take annual exports beyond $110 billion, although the chamber cautioned that growth would remain uneven across major industries.
Mining exports are expected to total approximately $79.497 billion, representing an increase of nearly 32% and accounting for about 72% of Peru's projected export earnings. The estimates reflect favourable international metal prices and demand associated with renewable energy, electric vehicles and technological infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment