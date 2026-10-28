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Peru Forecasts 21% Export Growth To $110.8 Billion Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-28 04:12:42

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Peru's exports are projected to reach $110.794 billion by the end of 2026, an increase of 21.16% over the previous year, as higher mineral prices and strong international demand lift the country's overseas sales.

The Lima Chamber of Commerce released the forecast based on estimates prepared by its Institute for Foreign Trade Research and Development (Idexcam), identifying mining as the principal contributor to the anticipated expansion. The projection would take annual exports beyond $110 billion, although the chamber cautioned that growth would remain uneven across major industries.

Mining exports are expected to total approximately $79.497 billion, representing an increase of nearly 32% and accounting for about 72% of Peru's projected export earnings. The estimates reflect favourable international metal prices and demand associated with renewable energy, electric vehicles and technological infrastructure.

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The Arabian Post

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