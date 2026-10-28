Egypt Coordinates with Saudi Arabia, UAE On Regional De-Escalation
(MENAFN) Egypt held discussions with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on efforts to reduce regional tensions, highlighting the role of a four-country ministerial framework that includes Türkiye and Pakistan in promoting diplomatic solutions.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty spoke separately by phone on Tuesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed, according to statements released by Egypt’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.
During his conversation with bin Farhan, Abdelatty reviewed regional developments and “efforts to contain the current crisis amid growing risks of escalation,” while underscoring the importance of “advance political and peaceful solutions through dialogue.”
Both officials agreed to “continue close consultations and coordination bilaterally and through a four-way ministerial mechanism that also includes Türkiye and Pakistan.”
The mechanism brings together Egypt, Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia to improve coordination, encourage diplomatic engagement and support political approaches to regional conflicts.
The discussions followed a decision by Egypt’s parliament a day earlier to approve, by a two-thirds majority, a mandate authorizing President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to take necessary measures to support Saudi Arabia and protect its territory, sovereignty and holy sites in coordination with Riyadh.
The talks also took place amid continuing military escalation between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group since July. The confrontation has included Houthi attacks targeting civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure inside the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition since March 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who have controlled Sanaa and several other provinces since September 2014.
In a separate conversation, Abdelatty and Abdullah bin Zayed examined the latest developments across the region, with particular attention to growing signs that tensions could intensify in the coming period, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.
Abdelatty called on countries in the region to “unite their efforts to reach peaceful solutions and return all parties to a peaceful political track to prevent the region from sliding into a more dangerous phase of the current crisis.”
The diplomatic contacts coincided with continuing mediation efforts aimed at containing tensions between the United States and Iran, as the two sides remain divided over the conditions required to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
On Feb. 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. Tehran responded by carrying out attacks on Israel and US military installations in Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 and subsequently began negotiations. However, the talks later broke down over several disputes, including disagreements concerning maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for international energy shipments and global trade.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty spoke separately by phone on Tuesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed, according to statements released by Egypt’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.
During his conversation with bin Farhan, Abdelatty reviewed regional developments and “efforts to contain the current crisis amid growing risks of escalation,” while underscoring the importance of “advance political and peaceful solutions through dialogue.”
Both officials agreed to “continue close consultations and coordination bilaterally and through a four-way ministerial mechanism that also includes Türkiye and Pakistan.”
The mechanism brings together Egypt, Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia to improve coordination, encourage diplomatic engagement and support political approaches to regional conflicts.
The discussions followed a decision by Egypt’s parliament a day earlier to approve, by a two-thirds majority, a mandate authorizing President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to take necessary measures to support Saudi Arabia and protect its territory, sovereignty and holy sites in coordination with Riyadh.
The talks also took place amid continuing military escalation between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group since July. The confrontation has included Houthi attacks targeting civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure inside the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition since March 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who have controlled Sanaa and several other provinces since September 2014.
In a separate conversation, Abdelatty and Abdullah bin Zayed examined the latest developments across the region, with particular attention to growing signs that tensions could intensify in the coming period, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.
Abdelatty called on countries in the region to “unite their efforts to reach peaceful solutions and return all parties to a peaceful political track to prevent the region from sliding into a more dangerous phase of the current crisis.”
The diplomatic contacts coincided with continuing mediation efforts aimed at containing tensions between the United States and Iran, as the two sides remain divided over the conditions required to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
On Feb. 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. Tehran responded by carrying out attacks on Israel and US military installations in Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 and subsequently began negotiations. However, the talks later broke down over several disputes, including disagreements concerning maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for international energy shipments and global trade.
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