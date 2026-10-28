DRC Begins Ebola Vaccine Trial with First Participants Receiving Doses
(MENAFN) The first four volunteers in a clinical trial in the Democratic Republic of Congo have received vaccinations as researchers investigate whether an existing Ebola jab can reduce severe illness and deaths linked to the Bundibugyo virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced Tuesday.
WHO Director of Science for Health Meg Doherty told reporters in Geneva that the study, named TUMAINI, which means "hope" in Swahili, was launched on Friday.
The trial is evaluating Ervebo, a vaccine already demonstrated to be safe and effective against Ebola caused by the Zaire virus. However, its effectiveness against Bundibugyo virus disease has not yet been established.
Doherty explained that the research aims to determine whether vaccination can lower the risk of severe illness or death, rather than prevent people from becoming infected.
Researchers are following a ring-vaccination strategy, targeting individuals who have had close contact with confirmed Ebola patients or may otherwise have been exposed to the virus.
Two vaccination rings have been established so far, while preparations are underway to create additional groups. Eligible individuals may receive the vaccine between one and 21 days following exposure, although it remains uncertain whether the timing of vaccination will influence the results.
"We do not yet know for certain when results will begin to emerge. We expect it will take several months," Doherty said.
WHO Director of Science for Health Meg Doherty told reporters in Geneva that the study, named TUMAINI, which means "hope" in Swahili, was launched on Friday.
The trial is evaluating Ervebo, a vaccine already demonstrated to be safe and effective against Ebola caused by the Zaire virus. However, its effectiveness against Bundibugyo virus disease has not yet been established.
Doherty explained that the research aims to determine whether vaccination can lower the risk of severe illness or death, rather than prevent people from becoming infected.
Researchers are following a ring-vaccination strategy, targeting individuals who have had close contact with confirmed Ebola patients or may otherwise have been exposed to the virus.
Two vaccination rings have been established so far, while preparations are underway to create additional groups. Eligible individuals may receive the vaccine between one and 21 days following exposure, although it remains uncertain whether the timing of vaccination will influence the results.
"We do not yet know for certain when results will begin to emerge. We expect it will take several months," Doherty said.
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