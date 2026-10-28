Français fr UBS signe un solide 3e trimestre Original Read more: UBS signe un solide 3e trim

MENAFN - Swissinfo) UBS recorded a net profit of $2.7 billion (CHF2.2 billion) between July and September. The bank is on track to meet its annual targets and complete the integration of Credit Suisse this year, it said on Wednesday. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Q3: UBS posts $2.7 billion profit This content was published on October 28, 2026 - 08:43 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Profit before tax reached $3.6 billion in the third quarter, and $4.1 billion on a like-for-like basis, representing year-on-year increases of 27% and 14%, respectively.

The bank benefited from strong client momentum across its various market segments. Operating income rose by 5% to $13.35 billion. On a like-for-like basis, the increase was 10% to $13.39 billion, UBS said.

More More Swiss Economy 'Switzerland has spoken'. Will UBS leave?

This content was published on Oct 9, 2026 New regulations will leave lender with options ranging from retaining billions of dollars of additional capital to shrinking international operations.

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