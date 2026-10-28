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Q3: UBS Posts $2.7 Billion Profit

Q3: UBS Posts $2.7 Billion Profit


Date: 2026-10-28 04:11:26

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) UBS recorded a net profit of $2.7 billion (CHF2.2 billion) between July and September. The bank is on track to meet its annual targets and complete the integration of Credit Suisse this year, it said on Wednesday. Select your language
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Profit before tax reached $3.6 billion in the third quarter, and $4.1 billion on a like-for-like basis, representing year-on-year increases of 27% and 14%, respectively.

The bank benefited from strong client momentum across its various market segments. Operating income rose by 5% to $13.35 billion. On a like-for-like basis, the increase was 10% to $13.39 billion, UBS said.

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