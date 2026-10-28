Q3: UBS Posts $2.7 Billion Profit
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UBS signe un solide 3e trimestre
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Read more: UBS signe un solide 3e trim
Profit before tax reached $3.6 billion in the third quarter, and $4.1 billion on a like-for-like basis, representing year-on-year increases of 27% and 14%, respectively.
The bank benefited from strong client momentum across its various market segments. Operating income rose by 5% to $13.35 billion. On a like-for-like basis, the increase was 10% to $13.39 billion, UBS said.More More Swiss Economy 'Switzerland has spoken'. Will UBS leave?
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