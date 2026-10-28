Fleetwood Eliminate Arsenal After Dramatic League Cup Penalty Shootout
(MENAFN) Fourth-tier Fleetwood Town pulled off a remarkable upset in the English League Cup on Tuesday, knocking out Premier League champions Arsenal on penalties to secure their first-ever place in the competition’s quarterfinals.
Fleetwood prevailed 5-3 in the shootout at Highbury Stadium after the fourth-round encounter finished 1-1 following regular time. The English Football League said the home side ranked 84 places below Arsenal in the English football pyramid.
The hosts took an unexpected lead in the 21st minute when Aaron Loupalo-Bi outmuscled Arsenal teenager Marli Salmon before beating debutant goalkeeper Illan Meslier with his finish.
Arsenal dominated possession after conceding but found it difficult to break through Fleetwood’s organized defensive setup.
Manager Mikel Arteta brought captain Martin Odegaard onto the pitch at halftime, and the visitors drew level five minutes into the second half. Viktor Gyokeres finished from close range after an attacking move involving 18-year-old Ceadach O’Neill, who was making his first senior start for Arsenal.
The London side pushed forward in search of a winner as the match continued, but Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch produced several crucial saves. Late stops against Ben White and Odegaard helped the hosts hold on for the penalty shootout.
Arsenal’s task became more difficult in the 85th minute when 16-year-old Max Dowman received a red card for kicking out after a challenge from Fleetwood midfielder Harrison Neal, leaving the visitors with 10 men.
Fleetwood maintained their composure from the spot, with Ronan Coughlan, Neal, Will Davies, Andy Cannon and Conor Haughey all converting their penalties.
Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Gyokeres scored Arsenal’s opening three attempts, but Lynch denied substitute Bruno Guimaraes with the visitors’ fourth kick. Haughey then converted the decisive penalty, triggering celebrations among Fleetwood supporters and a pitch invasion.
The contest was briefly halted soon after kickoff when an unauthorized drone appeared above the stadium, forcing officials to suspend play for several minutes.
Arteta had made extensive changes to his lineup ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League meeting with Liverpool on Sunday. However, the starting eleven still featured Gyokeres, Havertz, Martin Zubimendi, Jurrien Timber and Piero Hincapie.
Before Tuesday’s victory, Fleetwood had never progressed beyond the League Cup’s fourth round and had failed to win any of their previous five encounters with top-flight teams.
Arsenal’s exit recalled their 2012 League Cup campaign, when fourth-tier Bradford City also eliminated the London club on penalties after the teams drew 1-1 in regular time.
Fleetwood prevailed 5-3 in the shootout at Highbury Stadium after the fourth-round encounter finished 1-1 following regular time. The English Football League said the home side ranked 84 places below Arsenal in the English football pyramid.
The hosts took an unexpected lead in the 21st minute when Aaron Loupalo-Bi outmuscled Arsenal teenager Marli Salmon before beating debutant goalkeeper Illan Meslier with his finish.
Arsenal dominated possession after conceding but found it difficult to break through Fleetwood’s organized defensive setup.
Manager Mikel Arteta brought captain Martin Odegaard onto the pitch at halftime, and the visitors drew level five minutes into the second half. Viktor Gyokeres finished from close range after an attacking move involving 18-year-old Ceadach O’Neill, who was making his first senior start for Arsenal.
The London side pushed forward in search of a winner as the match continued, but Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch produced several crucial saves. Late stops against Ben White and Odegaard helped the hosts hold on for the penalty shootout.
Arsenal’s task became more difficult in the 85th minute when 16-year-old Max Dowman received a red card for kicking out after a challenge from Fleetwood midfielder Harrison Neal, leaving the visitors with 10 men.
Fleetwood maintained their composure from the spot, with Ronan Coughlan, Neal, Will Davies, Andy Cannon and Conor Haughey all converting their penalties.
Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Gyokeres scored Arsenal’s opening three attempts, but Lynch denied substitute Bruno Guimaraes with the visitors’ fourth kick. Haughey then converted the decisive penalty, triggering celebrations among Fleetwood supporters and a pitch invasion.
The contest was briefly halted soon after kickoff when an unauthorized drone appeared above the stadium, forcing officials to suspend play for several minutes.
Arteta had made extensive changes to his lineup ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League meeting with Liverpool on Sunday. However, the starting eleven still featured Gyokeres, Havertz, Martin Zubimendi, Jurrien Timber and Piero Hincapie.
Before Tuesday’s victory, Fleetwood had never progressed beyond the League Cup’s fourth round and had failed to win any of their previous five encounters with top-flight teams.
Arsenal’s exit recalled their 2012 League Cup campaign, when fourth-tier Bradford City also eliminated the London club on penalties after the teams drew 1-1 in regular time.
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