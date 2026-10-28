Media Organizations Demand EU Transparency Over Gaza Documents
(MENAFN) Fifteen media outlets, journalist associations and press freedom groups called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday to improve journalists’ access to public records, amid an investigation into the commission’s refusal to disclose documents related to Gaza.
In an open letter addressed to von der Leyen, the organizations urged the EU executive to tackle what they described as a “silent crisis” undermining journalists’ ability to obtain information necessary to scrutinize issues of public importance.
The appeal follows an inquiry launched last week by European Ombudswoman Teresa Anjinho after a media outlet complained about the commission’s refusal to release 17 documents concerning EU-funded infrastructure projects in the Gaza Strip.
EUobserver initially requested the records in February while investigating the extent of damage caused by Israeli attacks to infrastructure financed by the European Union in the Palestinian territory.
The commission rejected the request, arguing that no overriding public interest justified making the documents public. A subsequent appeal by the outlet received no response.
As part of her initial investigation, Anjinho has asked the commission to respond to the appeal by Nov. 4. If the EU executive fails to provide an adequate explanation, she will review the documents herself.
Against this background, the 15 organizations called for stronger transparency commitments, citing persistent delays in obtaining records, refusals they consider questionable and extensive redactions that can leave disclosed material with little practical value.
They also warned that, in some instances, the commission fails to preserve and properly archive important documents.
According to the letter, these practices have obstructed reporting on major public-interest matters, including the distribution of billions of euros in post-pandemic recovery funding by EU member states and cooperation with Israel on arms research.
“Around Europe, public debate is being harmed. Stories which should emerge do not. Citizens cannot make important political judgements at critical moments,” the letter said.
The signatories urged the commission to withdraw its internal rules of procedure introduced in December 2024, which they said had made access to public records more difficult. They also called for the full enforcement of EU regulations governing public access to documents.
Their proposals included developing a renewed action plan to improve journalists’ access to information, implementing recommendations from the European Ombudsman, complying fully with European Court of Justice rulings and improving internal systems for recording and archiving documents.
“The European Commission’s reputation for safeguarding EU democratic values is in peril. At a time when democratic norms are under attack around the world, now is the time to uphold these values,” the letter warned.
Among the signatories were the Committee to Protect Journalists, EUobserver, the European Federation of Journalists, Follow the Money, Forbidden Stories, the International Federation of Journalists, the International Press Institute, Investigate Europe and PEN International.
In an open letter addressed to von der Leyen, the organizations urged the EU executive to tackle what they described as a “silent crisis” undermining journalists’ ability to obtain information necessary to scrutinize issues of public importance.
The appeal follows an inquiry launched last week by European Ombudswoman Teresa Anjinho after a media outlet complained about the commission’s refusal to release 17 documents concerning EU-funded infrastructure projects in the Gaza Strip.
EUobserver initially requested the records in February while investigating the extent of damage caused by Israeli attacks to infrastructure financed by the European Union in the Palestinian territory.
The commission rejected the request, arguing that no overriding public interest justified making the documents public. A subsequent appeal by the outlet received no response.
As part of her initial investigation, Anjinho has asked the commission to respond to the appeal by Nov. 4. If the EU executive fails to provide an adequate explanation, she will review the documents herself.
Against this background, the 15 organizations called for stronger transparency commitments, citing persistent delays in obtaining records, refusals they consider questionable and extensive redactions that can leave disclosed material with little practical value.
They also warned that, in some instances, the commission fails to preserve and properly archive important documents.
According to the letter, these practices have obstructed reporting on major public-interest matters, including the distribution of billions of euros in post-pandemic recovery funding by EU member states and cooperation with Israel on arms research.
“Around Europe, public debate is being harmed. Stories which should emerge do not. Citizens cannot make important political judgements at critical moments,” the letter said.
The signatories urged the commission to withdraw its internal rules of procedure introduced in December 2024, which they said had made access to public records more difficult. They also called for the full enforcement of EU regulations governing public access to documents.
Their proposals included developing a renewed action plan to improve journalists’ access to information, implementing recommendations from the European Ombudsman, complying fully with European Court of Justice rulings and improving internal systems for recording and archiving documents.
“The European Commission’s reputation for safeguarding EU democratic values is in peril. At a time when democratic norms are under attack around the world, now is the time to uphold these values,” the letter warned.
Among the signatories were the Committee to Protect Journalists, EUobserver, the European Federation of Journalists, Follow the Money, Forbidden Stories, the International Federation of Journalists, the International Press Institute, Investigate Europe and PEN International.
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