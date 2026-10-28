Trump Vows to Accept Midterm Results Only If “Honest”
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said Tuesday he would honor the outcome of the coming midterm elections, whichever party takes control of Congress, but only if the contests are clean.
Questioned by reporters as he left for a rally in Texas, the US president was asked whether he would accept a loss of congressional control by his Republican Party.
“I will, if they’re honest elections,” Trump said.
The exchange comes ahead of the Nov. 3 midterms, when voters will decide who holds Congress and how far Democrats can go in challenging the Republican administration’s legislative agenda.
Reporters also pressed Trump on how he would deal with Democrats should Republicans lose their majority despite his campaign efforts for the party.
“We’ll figure a way. Look, I have strong veto. I hope that that won’t be the case,” Trump said.
Questioned by reporters as he left for a rally in Texas, the US president was asked whether he would accept a loss of congressional control by his Republican Party.
“I will, if they’re honest elections,” Trump said.
The exchange comes ahead of the Nov. 3 midterms, when voters will decide who holds Congress and how far Democrats can go in challenging the Republican administration’s legislative agenda.
Reporters also pressed Trump on how he would deal with Democrats should Republicans lose their majority despite his campaign efforts for the party.
“We’ll figure a way. Look, I have strong veto. I hope that that won’t be the case,” Trump said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment