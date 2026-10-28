Ban Fireworks - Say A Fifth Of Pet Owners

One in five pet owners thinks fireworks should be banned and 58 per cent want them limited to public displays.

A study of 2,000 dog, cat and horse owners also found 53 per cent back increased penalties for misuse and the same percentage support the introduction of quieter fireworks.

Three quarters (76 per cent) consider occasions like Halloween, Bonfire Night and New Year's Eve to be the most stressful times of year for their pet - due to the colourful explosives.

For 57 per cent, the sudden bangs distress their animal, causing lasting effects (60 per cent) like increased anxiety, a refusal to go out after dark and fear of loud noises for months after.

Despite concern for their furry friends, just 13 per cent have a detailed plan of things they'll do to support them during the disruption.

While 30 per cent leave preparations until a few days before Bonfire Night and close to one in 10 (eight per cent) don't prepare at all.

The research was commissioned by Animal Friends Pet Insurance, which has created a free Fireworks Readiness Checker [], revealing how prepared pet owners really are for firework season with tips to help pets stay safe, calm and comfortable throughout.

The checker comes as more than seven in 10 (71 per cent) people polled believe pet owners need greater support and guidance to help prepare their animals for fireworks season.

Jen Hipwell, head of veterinary services at the pet insurer, said:“For many pets and owners, fireworks are no longer confined to Bonfire Night.

“Displays can start around Halloween and continue right through to New Year, creating weeks of uncertainty for animals that are sensitive to loud noises and disruption.

"Preparation doesn't need to be complicated. Whether it's creating a safe space to retreat to, adjusting walk times or recognising signs of anxiety early, small steps can have a big impact.

“The Fireworks Readiness Checker is designed to help owners identify those simple changes and feel more confident supporting their pet throughout the season."

The study found 28 per cent stay home just to comfort their pet during firework nights - creating a safe space and even using music, TV or 'white noise' to drown out the blasts.

As the loud bangs have resulted in their furry friends hiding (48 per cent), trembling (36 per cent) and attempting to escape (16 per cent).

It also emerged owners feel protective, upset and helpless when their pet is negatively affected by the festive explosions - with 64 per cent worried about how the big bangs are going to affect them this year.

Jenny Baxter, animal behaviourist at national pet charity, Blue Cross said:“There are steps you can take to help your four-legged friend such as walking your dog earlier in the day and keeping your cat inside.

“Closing windows and doors and drawing the curtains or blinds, as well as turning on the TV or radio, not too loudly, to muffle the noise of the fireworks will also help cats and dogs.

“We'd also recommend not leaving your pet alone around the week of Bonfire Night.

“For small animals who live in outdoor housing, cover their hutch with thick blankets to soften the sounds and block out the sight of fireworks, ensuring there is a gap for ventilation.

“We'd also recommend checking that your pets' microchip details are up to date.”

In the past year, those polled via OnePoll spent an average of £39 on soothing products and measures to help their pet cope better during the period where loud displays are common.

These include calming edible treats (23 per cent), pheromone diffusers (13 per cent) and anxiety jackets (12 per cent), with 10 per cent buying ear defenders.

Horse owners were more likely to purchase soundproofing materials and prescription medication than cat or dog owners, with their average spend higher at £59.

Following years of campaigning for tougher laws around the sale and use of fireworks, Sarah Owen MP said:“Antisocial fireworks cause huge problems for so many people across the country.

“In Luton North I've heard from pet owners, people with Special Educational Needs or PTSD, as well as those simply wanting a decent night's sleep, about the impact they can have.

"It's encouraging to see growing recognition that something has to change.

“Our current laws still allow highly powerful, noisy explosives to be used in communities, often with little consideration for the impact on neighbours, pets, wildlife and livestock.

“I will keep working with campaigners, animal welfare organisations and colleagues across Parliament to push common-sense changes through.”