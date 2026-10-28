Gen Z and Millennials are redefining the meaning of 'cute' - associating it with kindness, connection and happiness rather than just how something looks.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 55 per cent of Gen Z and Millennials believe the meaning of 'cute' has changed over the past decade, with 37 per cent associating it with how something makes us feel and 25 per cent with thoughtfulness.

While Boomers were more likely to think it's something that looks adorable (80 per cent) like puppies and kittens (78 per cent) or a laughing baby (63 per cent).

But Gen Z and Millennials together associate the term more with other definitions like something that makes them feel happy (34 per cent vs 13 per cent of Boomers), something kind and thoughtful (33 per cent vs 10 per cent of Boomers) and emotional connection to another person (18 per cent vs five per cent of Boomers).

For these under 45s, a romantic gesture was high on the 'cute' list (46 per cent of Gen Z and Millennials think this vs just 12 per cent of those aged 62 to 80).

Followed by 'a friend sending you something that reminds them of you' (36 per cent vs 11 per cent), a hand-written note (32 v eight per cent) or thoughtful voice note (30 per cent v eight per cent).

The research was commissioned by Sanrio, the global brand behind Hello Kitty and other characters to mark its flagship Beyond Cute event in Paris [] - celebrating the ways people are reimagining nostalgia, digital culture and shared experiences to create more meaningful connections.

Working with the brand, Suzy Reading, chartered psychologist and wellbeing expert, said:“We often underestimate the impact that small, positive moments can have on how we feel.

“Whether it's a thoughtful message from a friend, a moment of laughter, or something that brings us comfort, these seemingly little things can help us feel more connected, support and uplifted.

“What's interesting about the idea of 'cute' evolving is that it reflects a broader appreciation for the everyday thing that makes us feel good – not simply what looks appealing, but what creates a genuine warm emotional response.

“Making space for these moments of joy, kindness, and connection can be a valuable part of our everyday wellbeing.”

The study showed 82 per cent of adults say cute, wholesome moments are a simple source of happiness, brightening ordinary days (77 per cent) and comforting on difficult days (69 per cent).

With 44 per cent believing they're more important to them now than they were five years ago.

And 51 per cent said sending a well thought out message would make them feel genuinely connected to another person along with forwarding them photos from their day (33 per cent) or video calling them (31 per cent) – all of which are more likely to be done by the younger generations.

Interestingly the number one action Brits are inspired to do after receiving one of these digital exchanges is to meet up in person (41 per cent), rising to 47 per cent of Millennials.

Most (84 per cent) are comfortable openly enjoying things they consider to be cute, but of those that are not, 20 per cent said they may be seen as childish while 14 per cent fret they won't be taken seriously and feel pressure about how adults 'should' behave.

This concern about not being taken seriously was even stronger for the two younger generations polled via OnePoll (38 per cent).

More than four in 10 (41 per cent) believe society would benefit from making kindness more visible if people felt more comfortable expressing affection, playfulness and 'cute' interests as adults.

Kosuke Hamasaki, managing executive officer at Sanrio Co., Ltd, said:“With Hello Kitty: Beyond Cute, we wanted to explore how the meaning of cute is evolving for a new generation, and how it can be an expression of the way we make one another feel.

“Our research reflects a powerful shift towards valuing the small moments of joy, comfort and connection that make everyday life more meaningful.”

BRITS' TOP 10 CUTE THINGS:

1. A puppy or kitten

2. A baby laughing

3. A romantic gesture

4. A friend sending you something because it reminded them of you

5. A nostalgic childhood object

6. A handwritten note

7. A thoughtful voice note

8. A funny or unexpected moment

9. Someone saving you the last piece of your favourite food

10. Someone making you laugh when you need it