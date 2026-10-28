EU Presses Serbia for Swift Handover After Opposition Wins 52.71 Percent
(MENAFN) The European Union pressed for the rapid seating of Serbia’s new parliament and government on Tuesday, saying certified results from the country’s early elections should open the way to an orderly transfer of power.
In a joint statement, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said certification should allow new institutions to take shape without delay.
“The Parliament and government to be formed without delay in order to begin addressing the key challenges Serbia is facing,” the statement said.
The bloc drew on preliminary findings from an international election observation mission, which noted generally efficient preparations and favorable assessments of voting procedures at most polling stations.
Observers also flagged serious concerns, however. They cited advantages enjoyed by the ruling party, including alleged misuse of state resources, biased media coverage, voter intimidation, and pressure on candidates and civil society. The mission further documented disruptions to campaign activities and incidents of physical violence.
Looking ahead, the EU signaled it is ready to engage the incoming administration on accession fundamentals, namely democratic standards, judicial independence and fundamental rights.
“The EU remains ready to work closely with the incoming Serbian government on the fundamentals of the EU accession process,” the statement said, referring to democratic standards, judicial independence and fundamental rights.
“The EU stands ready to offer support with the reforms and to turn these into opportunities for the people of Serbia,” it added.
The student-backed opposition captured 52.71% of the vote in the Oct. 25 snap parliamentary elections, according to the results provided, winning 140 seats in the 250-member National Assembly. President Aleksandar Vucic’s “United Serbia” took 39.17% and is projected to hold 104 seats.
In a joint statement, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said certification should allow new institutions to take shape without delay.
“The Parliament and government to be formed without delay in order to begin addressing the key challenges Serbia is facing,” the statement said.
The bloc drew on preliminary findings from an international election observation mission, which noted generally efficient preparations and favorable assessments of voting procedures at most polling stations.
Observers also flagged serious concerns, however. They cited advantages enjoyed by the ruling party, including alleged misuse of state resources, biased media coverage, voter intimidation, and pressure on candidates and civil society. The mission further documented disruptions to campaign activities and incidents of physical violence.
Looking ahead, the EU signaled it is ready to engage the incoming administration on accession fundamentals, namely democratic standards, judicial independence and fundamental rights.
“The EU remains ready to work closely with the incoming Serbian government on the fundamentals of the EU accession process,” the statement said, referring to democratic standards, judicial independence and fundamental rights.
“The EU stands ready to offer support with the reforms and to turn these into opportunities for the people of Serbia,” it added.
The student-backed opposition captured 52.71% of the vote in the Oct. 25 snap parliamentary elections, according to the results provided, winning 140 seats in the 250-member National Assembly. President Aleksandar Vucic’s “United Serbia” took 39.17% and is projected to hold 104 seats.
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