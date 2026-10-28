Trump Floats Venezuela as 51st State Amid Free Oil Windfall
(MENAFN) Donald Trump raised the prospect Tuesday of making Venezuela the 51st US state, pointing to deepening energy ties between Washington and Caracas.
Speaking to supporters at a midterm election rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, the US president praised the relationship with the South American country.
“I want to thank Venezuela, where our relationship has become very, very good, a great one,” Trump told supporters at a midterm election rally in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Trump then announced that the first 1 million barrels of free Venezuelan oil had arrived under a bilateral agreement, calling the shipment a major strategic gain.
“This historic win gives us control over a massive part of the world’s oil supply,” he said.
The crude, he added, is headed for American refineries.
“It will be refined here in Texas – including right here in Corpus Christi,” he added.
The president also claimed that investment was generating jobs in Venezuela at a scale that would have been unimaginable a year earlier.
“We’re bringing out a lot of oil for ourselves, a lot. It will become a prosperous country, and who knows? Maybe someday soon it will become a prosperous 51st state. That’s possible,” he said.
Trump then returned to the idea, suggesting Venezuela could be led by a governor rather than a president.
“Let’s make it. Let’s make it the 51st state. And instead of a president, we’ll have an election for a governor. How about that? You know, they have a lot of oil,” Trump said.
Speaking to supporters at a midterm election rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, the US president praised the relationship with the South American country.
“I want to thank Venezuela, where our relationship has become very, very good, a great one,” Trump told supporters at a midterm election rally in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Trump then announced that the first 1 million barrels of free Venezuelan oil had arrived under a bilateral agreement, calling the shipment a major strategic gain.
“This historic win gives us control over a massive part of the world’s oil supply,” he said.
The crude, he added, is headed for American refineries.
“It will be refined here in Texas – including right here in Corpus Christi,” he added.
The president also claimed that investment was generating jobs in Venezuela at a scale that would have been unimaginable a year earlier.
“We’re bringing out a lot of oil for ourselves, a lot. It will become a prosperous country, and who knows? Maybe someday soon it will become a prosperous 51st state. That’s possible,” he said.
Trump then returned to the idea, suggesting Venezuela could be led by a governor rather than a president.
“Let’s make it. Let’s make it the 51st state. And instead of a president, we’ll have an election for a governor. How about that? You know, they have a lot of oil,” Trump said.
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