Israeli Police Arrest Knife-Carrying Suspect Near Opposition Leader Golan
(MENAFN) Israeli police detained a man carrying a large knife on Tuesday after he approached opposition leader Yair Golan during an election campaign event in Tel Aviv, in what was suspected to be an attempted stabbing, according to reports.
The incident took place at Railway Park in Tel Aviv while Golan was participating in a voter mobilization tour, his Democrats party said in a statement.
According to the party, an unidentified man wearing a jacket moved toward Golan in a threatening manner before members of his security team intervened.
A large knife reportedly fell from the suspect’s clothing as security personnel approached him. They then restrained the man and contacted police, according to reports.
Officers subsequently arrested the suspect. The Democrats party said Golan’s security team had stopped the man before he could act, adding that nobody was injured.
The suspect’s motives remain unclear, and police have not yet provided further information about the investigation.
Golan attributed the incident to political incitement.
“Incitement and violence will not deter us,” he said, calling on Israelis to participate in Tuesday’s elections.
The incident took place at Railway Park in Tel Aviv while Golan was participating in a voter mobilization tour, his Democrats party said in a statement.
According to the party, an unidentified man wearing a jacket moved toward Golan in a threatening manner before members of his security team intervened.
A large knife reportedly fell from the suspect’s clothing as security personnel approached him. They then restrained the man and contacted police, according to reports.
Officers subsequently arrested the suspect. The Democrats party said Golan’s security team had stopped the man before he could act, adding that nobody was injured.
The suspect’s motives remain unclear, and police have not yet provided further information about the investigation.
Golan attributed the incident to political incitement.
“Incitement and violence will not deter us,” he said, calling on Israelis to participate in Tuesday’s elections.
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