Netanyahu Bloc Projected to Fall Short of Majority in Israeli Election
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political bloc was projected to secure 56 seats in the 120-member Knesset as vote counting reached 49.7% in the country’s parliamentary elections on Wednesday, leaving it five seats short of a governing majority, according to reports.
The opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot was forecast to win 49 seats, while predominantly Arab parties were expected to capture the remaining 15, according to projections attributed to the Central Elections Committee.
Neither of the two main political camps was on course to obtain the 61 seats required to control parliament.
Arab parties could therefore hold significant influence over the formation of the next government. If they agreed to support Eisenkot’s alliance, its projected 49 seats combined with their 15 would give the opposition a total of 64 seats.
Among individual parties, Netanyahu’s Likud was projected to lead with 27 seats, followed by Eisenkot’s Yashar party with 21.
The Together alliance and the predominantly Arab Joint List were each forecast to win 11 seats. The Democrats and United Torah Judaism were each projected to secure nine seats.
Yisrael Beiteinu was expected to obtain eight seats, while Shas and Otzma Yehudit were each projected to win seven.
Religious Zionism was forecast to receive six seats, while the United Arab List, also known as Ra’am, was projected to secure four.
The figures remain preliminary, with the distribution of seats potentially changing as election officials continue counting the ballots.
The opposition alliance led by Gadi Eisenkot was forecast to win 49 seats, while predominantly Arab parties were expected to capture the remaining 15, according to projections attributed to the Central Elections Committee.
Neither of the two main political camps was on course to obtain the 61 seats required to control parliament.
Arab parties could therefore hold significant influence over the formation of the next government. If they agreed to support Eisenkot’s alliance, its projected 49 seats combined with their 15 would give the opposition a total of 64 seats.
Among individual parties, Netanyahu’s Likud was projected to lead with 27 seats, followed by Eisenkot’s Yashar party with 21.
The Together alliance and the predominantly Arab Joint List were each forecast to win 11 seats. The Democrats and United Torah Judaism were each projected to secure nine seats.
Yisrael Beiteinu was expected to obtain eight seats, while Shas and Otzma Yehudit were each projected to win seven.
Religious Zionism was forecast to receive six seats, while the United Arab List, also known as Ra’am, was projected to secure four.
The figures remain preliminary, with the distribution of seats potentially changing as election officials continue counting the ballots.
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