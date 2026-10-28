Breast Cancer Awareness In Qatar: From I AM PINK To DOCATHON

MENAFN - Gulf Times) During, DOC Medical Center is encouraging conversations about breast health through its I AM PINK symposium and upcoming

These initiatives connect medical education with community participation, highlighting the importance of recognising breast changes and seeking timely medical advice.

I AM PINK Breast Cancer Symposium in Doha

Held under the theme“From Early Detection to Survivorship,” the symposium took place on 17 October 2026 at Mandarin Oriental, Msheireb Downtown, Doha. It was hosted by Dr. Maisoon Elshtewi, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, at DOC Medical Center, with the following fellow DOC Medical Center physicians joining as speakers:

. Dr. Dianne Joy Bonsol - Consultant in Internal Medicine. Dr. Nehdia Hashemi - Consultant in Family Medicine. Dr. Myadah Afadar - Consultant in Internal Medicine. Dr. Sara Ali Badr - Diagnostic Radiologist

Medical talks and a panel discussion were complemented by survivors' experiences, bringing clinical knowledge and personal perspectives into the same conversation.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Ms. Aisha Al Tamimi for sharing her moving story. Her openness offered a message of courage and hope, contributing to a more open conversation about breast cancer.

We were also honoured to welcome Mardomel Celo D. Melicor, Ambassador of the Philippines to the State of Qatar, to the symposium Our Sponsors and Partners

DOC Medical Center expresses its sincere appreciation to H.E. Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal bin Thani Al Thani for his valued sponsorship and support of this initiative.

We also thank Ali Bin Ali and QIIB for their partnership and contribution to the symposium. Their support helped make this evening of breast cancer awareness and community engagement possible.

Join DOCATHON at Aspire Park on 30 October

Following the symposium, our October awareness programme continues with DOCATHON, a community running event at Aspire Park in Doha event will take place under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, bringing people together for a morning focused on movement and health awareness.

. Date: Friday, 30 October 2026. Time: 6:00 AM–9:00 AM, Qatar time. Location: Aspire Park, Area 5, Doha, Qatar. Prizes: Prizes will be awarded to the winners.

Register for DOCATHON and join us as we keep breast cancer awareness in focus beyond the symposium.

Why Early Detection Matters

Finding breast cancer early and starting appropriate treatment promptly can improve the chances of successful treatment. Knowing which changes need medical attention is an important part of breast health awareness.

Seek medical advice if you notice:

. A new lump in the breast or underarm.. A change in breast size or shape.. Skin dimpling, redness or thickening.. A newly inverted nipple or unusual nipple discharge.

Most breast lumps are not cancer, but any new lump should be assessed, even when it does not hurt.

Breast Cancer Screening in Qatar

DOC Medical Cetner offers mammography screening to eligible women aged 45–69 who have no breast symptoms, with screening recommended every three years.

If you notice a breast change, seek medical advice promptly, regardless of your age or last screening result. Your doctor can advise on screening needs based on your personal and family history.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Assessment may include a clinical examination, diagnostic mammography or ultrasound. A biopsy is needed to confirm breast cancer cancer is diagnosed, a specialist cancer care team plans treatment according to its type and stage. Treatment may include surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy or targeted medicines.

Everyday Steps to Reduce Risk

Regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding alcohol can help reduce breast cancer risk. These measures cannot guarantee prevention and do not replace recommended screening.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can breast cancer develop without noticeable symptoms?

Yes. Screening aims to find breast cancer before symptoms develop, which is why recommended screening matters even when you feel well.

Does having no family history mean I do not need screening?

No. Most women diagnosed with breast cancer have no known family history. Follow screening advice appropriate to your age and individual risk.

Should I wait for my next screening if I find a lump?

No. Arrange a medical assessment promptly, even if the lump is painless or your last screening result was normal.

When and where is DOCATHON 2026?

DOCATHON takes place on Friday, 30 October 2026, from 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM at Aspire Park, Area 5, Doha.

How do I register for DOCATHON?

Complete the DOCATHON registration form to register for the event.

About DOC Medical Center

DOC Medical Center provides integrated, patient-centred care across Al Sadd, Lusail and Izghawa, with specialties including orthopaedics, spine care, neurology, physiotherapy, rehabilitation and diagnostic imaging.

Recognised as Best Medical Center in Qatar at the Medicare Qatar Healthcare Awards 2025, DOC Medical Center holds ACHSI EQUIP 7 International Accreditation. Our approach focuses on helping patients restore movement, function, confidence and quality of life.

Take the Next Step for Your Health

For DOCATHON enquiries or guidance on available consultations and imaging services for breast health concerns, contact DOC Medical Center.

Phone: +974 4475 3333Email: [email protected]