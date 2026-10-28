Sheikha Al Mayassa Highlights Qatar's Cultural Vision As Art Basel Qatar Unveils 2027 Edition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: Chairperson of Qatar Museums H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani has reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to strengthening its creative economy and promoting cultural dialogue, as Art Basel Qatar unveiled plans for its second edition to be held from January 28 to 30, 2027, featuring 82 galleries from 37 countries and territories.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Doha Design District yesterday, Sheikha Al Mayassa highlighted Qatar's decades-long investment in cultural infrastructure, creative talent and international partnerships, describing Art Basel Qatar as a natural progression of the country's ambitious cultural development strategy.

In attendance at the event were CEO of Art Basel Noah Horowitz, Chairman of Qatar Tourism H E Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, CEO of QC+ Kirstin Mearns and other dignitaries.

Sheikha Al Mayassa stressed that Qatar's cultural investments extend beyond museums and exhibitions to building a sustainable creative ecosystem capable of connecting regional artists with international markets.

“Thanks to the growth of our creative ecosystem we had developed a surplus of talent that needed a commercial pipeline,” she said, explaining that the partnership with Art Basel was designed to create opportunities for regional artists, galleries and collectors.

Sheikha Al Mayassa credited Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's leadership in establishing the partnership between Qatar Sports Investments, QC+ and Art Basel, noting that it builds on the foundations of Qatar National Vision 2030.

She recalled the vision of her late father, H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who emphasised human development as Qatar's greatest asset.

“Our biggest asset is our people,” she recalled, stressing that Qatar's investments in museums, galleries, creative hubs and cultural institutions have always prioritised nurturing local talent and connecting communities.

She said Qatar's growing cultural landscape, including the Doha Design District, demonstrates how culture can contribute to urban development, economic diversification and international understanding.

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Addressing regional geopolitical tensions, Sheikha Al Mayassa emphasised Qatar's unwavering commitment to peaceful coexistence and cultural diplomacy.

“Qatar did not create this conflict, Qatar believes in dialogue and peace and coexistence,” she said.

“Our foreign policy is reflected in the mission of our cultural diplomacy programme where we believe fully in the power of culture to build the world together and to bring people from different communities together.”

She added:“I strongly believe the answer to political polarisation is cultural prioritisation.”

Sheikha Al Mayassa said the success of Art Basel Qatar's inaugural edition had established a strong foundation for further growth in 2027, providing greater opportunities for artists and creative professionals across the region.

Meanwhile, Art Basel CEO Noah Horowitz announced that the 2027 edition would feature 80 single-artist presentations by 82 galleries representing 37 countries and territories.

The fair will take place at M7 in the Doha Design District from January 28 to 30, with preview days scheduled for January 26 and 27.

Horowitz said nearly one-third of participating galleries operate spaces across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, while approximately half of the featured artists originate from the region.

More than 30 galleries will participate in Art Basel Qatar for the first time, including some making their debut across Art Basel's global fairs.