Al Noor Centre Concludes Quran Revision Programme For 47 Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has concluded an intensive Quran revision programme for 47 Qatari students, combining memorisation practice with religious guidance, character development and cultural and sports activities.

Organised by the Al Noor Quranic Educational Centre under the ministry's Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, the three-day programme was held from October 22 to 24 at Saad bin Mohammed Jabr Al Kaabi Mosque in Luaib, under the supervision of 15 supervisors and teachers.

The programme aimed to strengthen students' Quran memorisation, improve their recitation and revision skills, and deepen their connection with the Holy Quran through an integrated educational experience. Participants revised three parts of the Quran each day, with sessions distributed across different periods to help them consolidate their memorisation and maintain consistent revision.