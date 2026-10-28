Qatar Joins Arab League Talks On Proposed Refugee Convention

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Qatar has participated in an Arab League meeting in Cairo to review a proposed convention on the status of refugees in Arab countries.

The 13th meeting of a joint committee of experts and representatives from justice and interior ministries and other relevant authorities began yesterday at the Arab League's headquarters in the Egyptian capital.

Qatar was represented by a delegation from the Ministry of Interior and the country's Permanent Delegation to the Arab League. The two-day meeting aims to continue investigating the draft convention in light of comments and observations submitted by member states. The outcome of the discussions is expected to be presented at the next session of the Arab Ministers of Justice Council, scheduled to take place in Algeria in November.

The meeting follows a decision adopted by the Arab Ministers of Justice Council at its 41st session in November 2025, which called for further consideration of the proposed convention.