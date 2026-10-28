Jewellery, Fashion And Contemporary Craft Take Centre Stage As M7 Opens Three Major Exhibitions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) has opened three exhibitions at M7, Qatar's epicentre for innovation and entrepreneurship in fashion and design: 'Around the World in Jewellery'; 'ERDEM: About Time, About Her'; and 'Expanded Tradition. Contemporary Craft Practices in Mexico'. Spanning jewellery, fashion and contemporary craft, the exhibitions explore how objects, materials and creative practices carry histories, identities and cultural knowledge across generations and geographies.

On view until December 26, 2026, the exhibitions form part of the wider Qatar Creates Fall/Winter 2026–27 season and reflect M7's role as a platform for design, craftsmanship and international creative exchange.

Director of M7 Maha Al Sulaiti said:“What is especially exciting about these exhibitions is the way they bring together very different creative practices, histories and perspectives, while showing how design can connect the past with the present. Jewellery, fashion and craft all carry histories and knowledge, but they also continue to evolve through new ideas and new ways of making. At M7, we want to create a space where those connections can be explored, and where creative voices from Qatar and around the world can come together, and where audiences can encounter design in ways that feel relevant and inspiring.”

Presented by QM in collaboration with L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts, 'Around the World in Jewellery' is the largest presentation of jewellery ever drawn from Qatar Museums' collections.More than 500 jewels, artworks, photographs and sculptures from cultures across the globe are brought together, including works from the National Collection of Qatar, the National Museum of Qatar, the Museum of Islamic Art and the future Lusail Museum that are on public display for the first time. 'Around the World in Jewellery' is presented with the support of Visit Qatar.

Marking the fashion house's twentieth anniversary, 'ERDEM: About Time, About Her' is the first major exhibition devoted to the work of designer Erdem Moralioglu. Presented by Qatar Museums and organised in collaboration with ERDEM as part of the Qatar Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture, it presents 150 pieces from the house, including garments, sketches, personal ephemera and atelier materials, alongside paintings, sculptures and decorative objects from the Museum of Islamic Art's collection.

Presented by Qatar Museums and Years of Culture as a headline programme of the Qatar Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture. 'Expanded Tradition. Contemporary Craft Practices' in Mexico spotlights a new generation of Mexican artisans. Their work reveals how inherited gestures, materials, landscapes, garments and forms are passed through generations and reimagined for contemporary life.

The exhibition is made possible through the generous participation and collaboration of the Government of Mexico, through the Ministry of Culture and FONART (National Fund for the Development of Arts and Crafts), responsible for protecting, promoting, and developing Mexico's traditional handicraft sector.