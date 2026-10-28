Qatar, Russia Seek To Expand Bilateral Partnership, Enhance Coordination: Amir
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani highlighted his meeting with President of the Russian Federation HE Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit in Moscow, where they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and friendship between the two countries and exchanged views on key regional and international developments.
HH the Amir added that Qatar and Russia seek to further expand their bilateral partnership and strengthen coordination in pursuit of their shared interests and to promote security and stability.
In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir expressed pleasure at meeting HE President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on the sidelines of the GECF Summit.Read Also
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HH the Amir said he and President Putin had discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and friendship between the two countries and exchanged views on key regional and international developments.
His Highness added that both countries look forward to continuing their joint efforts to broaden their bilateral partnership and enhance coordination in ways that serve their mutual interests and contribute to consolidating security and stability.
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