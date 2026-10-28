Disha Patani Turns Businesswoman As She Launches Her Clothing Brand 'DZ', Offers Novelty By Fusing Elements From Space

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Everyday fashion gets a brand new twist with space-inspired patterns and elements with Disha Patani's clothing brand ' DZ '

Disha Patani for her Clothing Brand 'DZ'

Disha Patani is here to grab your attention for the very right reasons all over again! After winning hearts as an actress for over a decade, she has stepped into the world of business by launching her own clothing brand, DZ. Offering a one-of-a-kind clothing range, Patani intends to serve a plethora of baggy outfits and oversized ensembles, all with intricate designs and unique elements, such as outer space and alien-inspired designs.



Introducing the brand, the actress has also released an infectious, catchy DZ track that presents her in a look never-seen-before! This time, she goes a step further in exploring bold fashion and appearance by sporting bleached eyebrows - creating quite a daring moment in itself by letting her personality shine through outfits that have become her signature.



Going beyond this, Patani brings an uber-cool energy to the fore through her entire ensemble that features her sporting oversized, baggy outfits, a wardrobe that has become a signature of Patani. What makes you want to dive deeper into her look is the eye-catchy space-inspired elements that add a striking layer of intrigue. Patani has always been an avid admirer of a wardrobe with off-beat aesthetics, and with this brand and song, she simply brings her fashion interests to the front and centre.



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Disha Patani's DZ has gone live on its website, opening its world to the audience who wish to experiment with their wardrobe and add a splash of funk to their style collection.

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