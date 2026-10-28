American Express Supports Micro-Entrepreneurs And Artisans In India To Build Business Capabilities And Access New Opportunities

MENAFN - NewsVoir) American Express is supporting programs designed to help more than 7,500 micro-entrepreneurs and artisans in India strengthen business skills, build digital capabilities and access resources to pursue new market opportunities.



Over the past three years, the company has partnered with nonprofit organizations including ACCESS Development Services, Gramin Vikas Evam Chetna Sansthan (GVCS) and Mann Deshi Foundation across Delhi NCR, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, with funding from its India Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) grants. Each initiative is tailored to the needs of the communities it serves, with a focus on practical training, access to relevant resources and market readiness.



“Micro-entrepreneurs and artisans are an important part of their local communities, and having the right skills, digital capabilities and connections can open up new opportunities,” said Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express, India.“By working with nonprofit organizations that understand these communities, we're helping entrepreneurs build practical capabilities to strengthen their businesses, reach new markets and build for the future.”



Building business capabilities and improving access to resources

For micro-entrepreneurs, knowing how to navigate available resources can be as important as developing the skills needed to strengthen their businesses.



Across Delhi NCR, ACCESS Development Services is helping micro-entrepreneurs build business skills and better understand relevant government programs and schemes. Entrepreneurs receive guidance on available resources, subject to applicable eligibility criteria, alongside capacity building and mentoring in entrepreneurship, product quality, branding, packaging and marketing.



Connecting traditional craft with contemporary market opportunities

For artisans, reaching broader markets can mean balancing generations of craft knowledge with changing consumer preferences, product requirements and new ways of doing business.



In Barmer, Rajasthan, Gramin Vikas Evam Chetna Sansthan (GVCS) has engaged artisans through programs combining traditional craft skills with contemporary design and business capabilities. Artisans working across crafts including embroidery, appliqué work and Ajrakh printing receive training in contemporary design, digital and financial literacy, entrepreneurship, pricing, packaging, quality control and market readiness.



Mohini Devi, an appliqué and cutwork artisan from Barmer district in Rajasthan, has been practicing these traditional crafts for many years. Through the program, she received training in design, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.



“Applique and cutwork are not just crafts. They are my identity and our family's heritage. The project taught me how to preserve our traditions while creating products that appeal to today's customers. I now manage customer orders and sales and have seen improvements in my earnings, helping me better support my family's needs and my children's education,” said Mohini Devi.



Building capabilities for digital commerce

For entrepreneurs whose businesses have traditionally depended on customers in their local communities, participating in digital commerce involves more than simply making products available online.



In Maharashtra, Mann Deshi Foundation has supported the onboarding of micro-entrepreneurs onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Entrepreneurs receive training and mentoring in product quality, packaging, branding, applicable business requirements and financial readiness to prepare them for digital commerce.



“For many micro-entrepreneurs, building a business beyond their local market can feel like a big step. Digital commerce can open up new possibilities, but entrepreneurs also need the right skills and support to make the most of them,” said Chetna Sinha, Founder, Mann Deshi Foundation.“Through this program, we're helping entrepreneurs strengthen everything from product presentation and packaging to financial and digital readiness, so they can participate more confidently in new market opportunities.”