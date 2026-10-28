Czech Republic National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the Czech people as you celebrate the anniversary of your independence in 1918.

Our two nations share a commitment to building prosperity, free speech, liberty, and national sovereignty. The Czech Republic is a capable and trusted security partner. Both of our nations understand and are committed to a strong NATO, which will require increased investment over the coming decade for each ally to meet the Hague commitment. We also value our close cooperation on energy security, which strengthens the dynamism and resilience of our nations.

American and Czech companies continue to deepen our commercial ties as they invest in each other's markets and create jobs for our workers. Together, we will build on this momentum to make the future more prosperous for Americans and Czechs alike. I wish all Czechs a memorable celebration.