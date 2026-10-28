Qatar Urges Swift Entry Into Force Of Mecca Anti-Corruption Convention

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Qatar called for the Mecca Convention to enter into force as soon as possible, President of Qatar's Administrative Control and Transparency Authority, Hamad bin Nasser Al-Misnad, said at the third high-level meeting of heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies from member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, held in Baku on Wednesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, Qatar emphasizes the importance of the Mecca Convention in terms of strengthening cooperation and information exchange among the competent authorities of member states, as well as in the prosecution of corruption-related crimes and the recovery of assets.

He expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for hosting the meeting, for the warm welcome, and for the high level of organization, and to the OIC General Secretariat for its efforts in supporting cooperation among member states.

Al-Misnad stated that Qatar hosted and chaired the second ministerial meeting, which took place in Doha in November 2024. That meeting contributed to strengthening cooperation among relevant institutions and increasing the number of countries that have signed the Mecca Convention.

"At the Doha meeting, 21 states signed the convention, bringing the total number of signatories at that time to 24. As a follow-up to this commitment, Qatar has recently ratified the convention. We look forward to member states completing their signing and ratification procedures so that the document may enter into force as soon as possible," he noted.

The Qatari executive emphasized that the meeting is taking place amidst complex political and security conditions, circumstances that deplete the resources of states and impact their institutions and development processes. This increases the importance of protecting national resources and strengthening cooperation against cross-border corruption crimes.

"Qatar stresses the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of states, resolving disputes peacefully, strengthening the rule of law, and combating impunity," Al-Misnad noted.

He highlighted that, as part of its national and international efforts, his country has begun implementing a national strategy for 2025–2030 aimed at strengthening integrity and transparency, as well as preventing corruption. He noted that Qatar is set to host the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption in December 2025, and the sixth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Arab Convention against Corruption in September 2026.

Al-Misnad remarked that the Mecca Convention serves as an important mechanism, aligned with relevant legal frameworks, for enhancing cooperation and information exchange among competent authorities, as well as for supporting the prosecution of corruption-related crimes and the recovery of assets.

"As we conclude our chairmanship, we thank the member states and the General Secretariat for their cooperation. We are confident that the fraternal Azerbaijan will successfully continue to lead this process, working toward practical outcomes that serve our countries and our peoples," he added.