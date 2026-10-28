Indian And Sri Lanka Navy Bands Present Joint Ensemble At Galle Face Green

Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Harsha De Silva, and officials from the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka attended the event, which aimed to enhance maritime cooperation and mutual understanding between the two nations. Members of the general public were also able to watch the performance.

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