Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Indian And Sri Lanka Navy Bands Present Joint Ensemble At Galle Face Green


Date: 2026-10-28 04:01:46

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The musical bands of the Indian Navy and Sri Lanka Navy performed a joint ensemble at the Galle Face Green in Colombo, 27 October 2026. The event was held in conjunction with the ongoing visit of the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (1TS) ships to Sri Lanka.

Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Harsha De Silva, and officials from the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka attended the event, which aimed to enhance maritime cooperation and mutual understanding between the two nations. Members of the general public were also able to watch the performance.

MENAFN28102026000190011042ID1111877205


Colombo Gazette

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search