Seylan Athletes Secure 32 Medals At 2026 Mercantile Athletics Championships

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Seylan Bank has celebrated the outstanding achievements of its employee-athletes at the 41st Annual Mercantile Athletics Championship 2026, where the Bank's representatives secured an impressive 32 medals, comprising 12 Gold, 10 Silver and 10 Bronze medals. The achievement placed Seylan Bank eighth overall among 46 participating companies.

The achievement was recognised at an appreciation event hosted by the Director/Chief Executive Officer of Seylan Bank, bringing together the Bank's athletes to acknowledge their dedication, perseverance and accomplishments both on and off the field. The event reflected Seylan's commitment to recognising employees for the talents and passions they pursue beyond their professional roles.

For Seylan Bank, the success at the Mercantile Athletics Championships represents more than a collection of medals. It highlights the diverse talents of its employees and the importance of creating a workplace where individuals are encouraged to develop themselves beyond their day-to-day responsibilities.

Speaking at the occasion, the Director/CEO of Seylan Bank, Mr Ramesh Jayasekara said,“We are extremely proud of the achievements of our athletes at the Mercantile Athletics Championships. Their success is a reflection of the discipline, commitment and determination they demonstrate both in sport and in their professional lives. We are pleased to celebrate these sporting accomplishments.”

With 32 medals and an eighth-place overall finish, Seylan's athletes have demonstrated that excellence can extend well beyond the professional environment, highlighting the value of supporting employees as they pursue their ambitions both at work and in their personal lives.