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USS Canberra (LCS-30) Ends Port Call


Date: 2026-10-28 04:01:46

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The United States Navy ship USS Canberra (LCS-30) set sail from the port of Colombo, 27 October 2026. On her departure, the Sri Lanka Navy extended a traditional naval farewell to the ship.

USS Canberra, a Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), arrived in the island on 26 October on a replenishment visit and departed the island on completion of intended purposes.

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Colombo Gazette

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