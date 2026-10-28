USS Canberra (LCS-30) Ends Port Call
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The United States Navy ship USS Canberra (LCS-30) set sail from the port of Colombo, 27 October 2026. On her departure, the Sri Lanka Navy extended a traditional naval farewell to the ship.
USS Canberra, a Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), arrived in the island on 26 October on a replenishment visit and departed the island on completion of intended purposes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment