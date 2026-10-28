CMTA Hosts Mastermind Quiz Competition 2026, Celebrating Knowledge And Teamwork
A much-anticipated event in the CMTA's annual calendar, the competition was closely contested, with the participating teams demonstrating impressive knowledge, enthusiasm and team spirit.
Diesel & Motor Engineering PLC emerged as the champions, while TVS Lanka (Pvt) Ltd secured the first runners-up position, and David Pieris Motor Co Ltd was placed second runners-up.
The competition was a resounding success, reflecting the enthusiasm, camaraderie and competitive spirit among CMTA member companies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment