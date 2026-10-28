CMTA Hosts Mastermind Quiz Competition 2026, Celebrating Knowledge And Teamwork

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Ceylon Motor Traders' Association (CMTA), representing the authorised franchise holders of automobile brands in Sri Lanka, successfully conducted its annual quiz competition, the“CMTA Mastermind Quiz Competition 2026,” bringing together 16 teams from its member companies for an exciting contest of knowledge, teamwork and quick thinking.

A much-anticipated event in the CMTA's annual calendar, the competition was closely contested, with the participating teams demonstrating impressive knowledge, enthusiasm and team spirit.

Diesel & Motor Engineering PLC emerged as the champions, while TVS Lanka (Pvt) Ltd secured the first runners-up position, and David Pieris Motor Co Ltd was placed second runners-up.

The competition was a resounding success, reflecting the enthusiasm, camaraderie and competitive spirit among CMTA member companies.