Sri Lankan Ambassador To Egypt Discusses Trade, Investment And Maritime Cooperation With The Chairman Of The Suez Canal Authority, Admiral Ashraf Ibrahim Atwa Megahed

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Egypt, Sisira Senavirathne, discussed potential trade, investment and maritime partnerships with Suez Canal Authority representatives during a meeting in Ismailia on 7 October 2026, according to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Cairo.

The embassy identified his counterpart as Admiral Ashraf Ibrahim Atwa Megahed, describing him as the authority's chairman and managing director. The discussions covered cooperation between businesses in the two countries, with particular attention to maritime manufacturing, shipbuilding, boatbuilding and fishing vessels.

Senavirathne sought support for connecting companies affiliated with the authority with Sri Lankan counterparts. He proposed joint ventures and commercial partnerships drawing on the expertise of businesses in both countries, as part of efforts to expand bilateral economic cooperation.

The ambassador also invited the authority and its affiliated companies to Sri Lanka Expo 2027, scheduled for 14 to 17 January in Colombo. The exhibition would offer opportunities to explore business links and partnerships with Sri Lankan companies.

The Export Development Board lists the same dates for the exhibition. Its programme reserves the first three days for international buyers, with the final day open to the public, students and local businesses. srilankabusines

According to the embassy's account, the Egyptian side expressed interest in closer trade, investment and maritime cooperation, particularly partnerships involving Sri Lankan boatbuilding companies and related industries. The discussions also addressed the Suez Canal's strategic significance.

After the meeting, Senavirathne took a boat tour along the canal. A project coordinator briefed him on a newly launched canal tourism initiative and its potential to support tourism and economic activity associated with the waterway.

Second Secretary Darshika Dasanayake and the mission's Trade Assistant, Omar Hamdy, accompanied the ambassador. The embassy's account, dated 25 October, outlined areas for potential collaboration and invitations to explore commercial opportunities.