Sri Lankan Ambassador Discusses Strengthening Commercial, Tourism And Cultural Cooperation With The Governor Of Marsa Matrouh, Major General Dr. Mohamed El-Zamlout

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Egypt, Sisira Senavirathne, met with the Governor of Marsa Matrouh, Major General Dr. Mohamed El-Zamlout, at the Governorate Office in Marsa Matrouh on 11 October 2026. to discuss opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchanges.

Highlighting the longstanding and cordial relations between Sri Lanka and Egypt, Ambassador Senavirathne emphasised the importance of identifying new areas of mutual interest and strengthening engagement between the business communities of the two countries. He highlighted opportunities to expand commercial ties and promote business-to-business partnerships, particularly in the textiles and apparel, tourism and agriculture sectors.

The Ambassador also briefed the Governor on Sri Lanka Expo 2027, the flagship international trade and investment exhibition scheduled to be held in Colombo from 14 to 17 January 2027, and requested the Governorate's assistance in facilitating the participation of a business delegation from Marsa Matrouh to explore commercial opportunities and establish partnerships with Sri Lankan businesses.

Welcoming the Ambassador and his delegation, Governor El-Zamlout expressed keen interest in strengthening trade, commercial, tourism and cultural ties between Sri Lanka and Egypt. He emphasised the importance of closer engagement between the business communities of both countries and reaffirmed his support for initiatives to expand trade, attract investment and promote mutually beneficial partnerships. He also highlighted opportunities for collaboration with Sri Lankan companies in the handicrafts, apparel and agriculture sectors.

The Ambassador was accompanied by the Second Secretary, Darshika Dasanayake, and the Trade Assistant of the Embassy, Omar Hamdy, during the meeting.