Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Notice On Concluded Lease Agreement


Date: 2026-10-28 04:01:42

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB Kvartalas, legal entity code 305475438, with its registered office at Jogailos St. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania, hereby informs that on 21 October 2026 a lease agreement was signed for 3,252.24 sq. m of premises at the Sąvaržėlė business centre, located at Konstitucijos Ave. 14A, Vilnius.

Following this transaction, the occupancy rate of the Sąvaržėlė Business Centre has reached 89%.


On behalf of the company:
Marius Žemaitis
General Manager
...


MENAFN28102026004107003653ID1111877198


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search