Notice On Concluded Lease Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB Kvartalas, legal entity code 305475438, with its registered office at Jogailos St. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania, hereby informs that on 21 October 2026 a lease agreement was signed for 3,252.24 sq. m of premises at the Sąvaržėlė business centre, located at Konstitucijos Ave. 14A, Vilnius.

Following this transaction, the occupancy rate of the Sąvaržėlė Business Centre has reached 89%.





On behalf of the company:

Marius Žemaitis

General Manager

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