BIO-Key Deploys Identity Security Solution To New Customer Within A Middle East Government's National Security Ecosystem

The engagement reflects this government's continued investment in modernizing authentication, reducing reliance on traditional passwords, and establishing stronger identity assurance across its digital environment. The new deployment utilizes BIO-key's IAM capabilities to secure access to online and offline systems, helping standardize authentication while protecting sensitive applications and information.

Strengthening Identity Security Across Sensitive Government Systems

Government, defense and national security organizations face increasingly complex challenges in controlling access to sensitive applications, information, and operational systems. Traditional authentication methods can expose organizations to credential theft, unauthorized access, and inconsistent security controls across different environments.

BIO-key's IAM technology addresses these challenges by centralizing identity and access controls and strengthening the authentication process for authorized users. BIO-key's solutions support a broader approach to identity security, enabling more consistent access policies across online and offline environments and reducing or eliminating dependence on passwords as the primary means of authentication.

BIO-key's expanding engagement with this government underscores its ability to adapt its technology to demanding operational requirements where security, reliability, and effective implementation are essential. By working closely with the customer and its regional partners, BIO-key is supporting the continued development of a more standardized and resilient identity security environment.

Technical Execution and Regional Collaboration

BIO-key's international team is working alongside IT Harmony, its regional value-added distribution partner, to support this engagement. Their collaboration combines BIO-key's IAM expertise with local technical coordination and regional market knowledge, helping align implementation activities with the customer's operational requirements.

Supporting the Middle East's Digital Transformation and Security Priorities

As organizations modernize their operations, securing digital identities and controlling access to sensitive systems remain fundamental to protecting information and maintaining operational continuity. Identity security is particularly important in government, defense and national security environments, where access decisions can affect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of critical systems.

For BIO-key, this additional engagement represents a further step in developing its presence in the Gulf region and underscores its ability to meet the identity security needs of organizations with stringent security requirements.

“Our collaboration with BIO-key reflects the value of combining proven identity security technology with strong regional expertise,” said Rami Alamleh, Technical Leader, IT Harmony.“Supporting customers in sensitive government environments requires close coordination, technical understanding, and a clear focus on implementation requirements. We are pleased to support this engagement as the deployment progresses and to contribute to the delivery of identity security capabilities aligned with the customer's needs.”

“Expanding our engagement within this government demonstrates the importance of getting identity security right in environments where access to sensitive systems must be carefully controlled,” said Alex Rocha, International Managing Director, BIO-key.“Our focus is on helping organizations move beyond traditional password-dependent security toward a stronger, more consistent approach to identity and access management. Governments in the Middle East recognize the importance of investing in their digital future. We are supporting that effort with technology that addresses real operational security challenges. This project reinforces our growing regional reputation for working with trusted local partners to deliver innovative solutions that meet demanding government requirements.”

“Executing new deployments within a sensitive government environment requires a close understanding of both the technology and the customer's operational priorities,” said Almuez Mansour, International Sales Leader, BIO-key.“This deployment reflects the government's confidence in our partner-delivered solution and our commitment to supporting customers as their requirements evolve.”

About IT Harmony Solutions ( )

IT Harmony is a cybersecurity value-added distributor operating across the Gulf region, combining regional market expertise with a portfolio of security and data protection solutions. With more than 20 years of experience in the Gulf market, IT Harmony supports partners and customers through local market knowledge, technical expertise, and a network of cybersecurity technology providers.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( )

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) is a global provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometric authentication solutions. Its biometric-centric, multi-factor identity security technologies help organizations protect access to computers, applications, information, and high-value transactions for more than 40 million users worldwide.

BIO-key enables organizations to select authentication methods suited to their security, operational, and user requirements, including biometric, passwordless, tokenless, and phoneless authentication. Its cloud-hosted and on-premises PortalGuard® IAM platform supports Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Single Sign-On (SSO), and centralized access management. BIO-key's Identity-Bound Biometrics technology provides an additional approach to identity assurance by binding authentication to the individual rather than relying exclusively on a device or credential.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are“forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the“Act”). Words such as“estimate,”“project,”“intends,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“believes,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and information currently available and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the caption“Risk Factors” in BIO-key's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, BIO-key undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.