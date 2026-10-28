Pet Fair South East Asia 2026 Opens Global Trade Opportunities For Thailand's Pet Industry

Pet Fair South East Asia

Pet Fair South East Asia

Pet Fair South East Asia

Pet Fair South East Asia 2026 brings 450 exhibitors from 35 countries, spotlighting pet innovations, Thai-global trade, business matching and conferences.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pet Fair South East Asia 2026, the fifth edition of the international B2B trade exhibition for the pet industry, officially opens today at Halls 98–100, Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Thailand. Taking place from 28–30 October 2026, the event is jointly organized by VNU Asia Pacific and Globus Events Limited, bringing together manufacturers, exporters, brand owners, distributors, and buyers from around the world while strengthening Thailand's position as a regional hub for the pet industry.The Opening Ceremony was held at Pet Square, Hall 99, and presided over by Mr. Surinthorn Sunthornsanan, Deputy Director-General, Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, alongside Ms. Kanokporn Damrongkul, Director of Exhibitions Department, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB); Mr. Duangdej Yuaikwarmdee, Chief Executive Officer, VNU Asia Pacific; and Mr. David Zhong, Founder & President, Globus Events Limited / Pet Fair Asia Limited, together with representatives from government agencies, trade associations, and international businesses.Connecting the Global Pet Industry Across 35 CountriesThis year's edition brings together approximately 450 exhibitors from 35 countries, with international companies accounting for around 70% of exhibitors. The event aims to welcome more than 12,500 trade visitors from over 80 countries across three days, reinforcing Thailand's role as an important business gateway connecting manufacturers and buyers across the global pet industry.The exhibition covers the entire pet industry supply chain, including pet food, treats and nutritional products, pet health and hygiene, accessories and lifestyle products, manufacturing technologies, machinery, packaging, and OEM and private-label services. It provides buyers with opportunities to discover new products, explore distribution partnerships, and engage directly with manufacturers and brand owners.For Thai businesses, the exhibition offers a valuable platform to showcase manufacturing capabilities, product standards, and innovation to international buyers, particularly in the pet food sector, where opportunities extend from contract manufacturing to brand development and higher-value products.Mr. Surinthorn Sunthornsanan, Deputy Director-General, Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, said:“Thailand continues to strengthen its position as one of the world's leading pet food exporters, with exports exceeding USD 3.28 billion in 2025, representing 8.15% year-on-year growth. This achievement reflects the competitiveness and potential of Thai businesses in the global pet industry. The Department of International Trade Promotion is committed to supporting Thai entrepreneurs, particularly SMEs, by expanding access to international markets, leveraging free trade agreements, and creating new trade opportunities. Pet Fair South East Asia 2026 serves as an important international business platform, connecting Thai manufacturers and brands with global buyers and partners, while reinforcing Thailand's ambition to become the world's leading exporter of dog and cat food.”Showcasing Pet Food Innovation, Industry Knowledge, and International Business MatchingA key highlight of Pet Fair South East Asia 2026 is its comprehensive conference and business activity programme, delivered across two conference stages. The programme addresses emerging market trends, manufacturing technologies, nutrition, and innovations shaping the future of the global pet industry.Featured activities include the Petfood Extrusion & Nutrition Conference, bringing together industry experts to share insights into pet food processing technologies and nutritional innovation; Pet Innovators Pitch, providing a platform for emerging products and business concepts; and the Business Matching Program, enabling exhibitors and buyers to identify suitable partners and arrange targeted business meetings in advance.The event also features Networking Night on 29 October 2026 at Cielo Sky Bar, Bangkok, creating further opportunities for international industry professionals to build relationships and explore new collaborations.Mr. Duangdej Yuaikwarmdee, Chief Executive Officer, VNU Asia Pacific, said: "This year's Pet Fair South East Asia is not simply about attracting more participants. Our priority is to create meaningful business opportunities by connecting buyers with manufacturers, facilitating targeted business matching, and showcasing innovations that can open doors to new markets. We aim to support the growth of both Thai and international businesses through valuable, long-term partnerships."A Global Pet Fair Network Strengthening Thailand's Position in AsiaMr. David Zhong, Founder & President, Globus Events Limited / Pet Fair Asia Limited, highlighted the continued expansion of the Pet Fair network, which has connected the international pet industry since 1997.The recent Pet Fair Asia in Shanghai welcomed more than 2,600 exhibitors and 130,000 trade visitors from over 100 countries, including the debut of the Thailand Pavilion. Thailand also recorded the highest number of international visitors to the event, reflecting increasingly strong trade connections and business collaboration between the Thai and Chinese pet industries.Mr. Zhong emphasized that Asia will play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of the global pet industry, driven by innovation, product quality, strong manufacturing capabilities, and international business networks.Meanwhile, Ms. Kanokporn Damrongkul, Director of Exhibitions Department, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), stated: "International trade exhibitions are more than platforms for showcasing products and innovations. They play a vital role in connecting businesses, knowledge, and opportunities from around the world. Pet Fair South East Asia 2026 demonstrates Thailand's potential as a regional hub for the pet industry, creating opportunities for business negotiations, market expansion, and economic growth through international business travel."Building on the success of its 2025 edition, which welcomed 447 exhibitors from 37 countries and 11,169 trade visitors from 81 countries, the fifth edition of Pet Fair South East Asia marks another milestone in expanding international trade networks, fostering business partnerships, and creating new growth opportunities for Thailand and the wider Southeast Asian pet industry.Pet Fair South East Asia 2026 takes place from 28–30 October 2026 at Halls 98–100, Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Bangkok, Thailand.For more information, visit .About VNU Asia PacificVNU Asia Pacific is an international exhibition and conference organizer operating across the Asia-Pacific region as part of the VNU Group network. Its portfolio covers key industries, including livestock and agriculture, the pet industry, laboratory technologies, healthcare, and industrial technologies. Through international trade exhibitions and conferences, the company facilitates trade, investment, knowledge exchange, and business partnerships, supporting industry development and growth across the region.For more information, visit .

Sarawut Burapapat

Market-Comms Co.,Ltd

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The Preview of Pet Fair South East Asia 2026 (Bangkok, Thailand, October 28-30)

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Pet Fair South East Asia 2026 Opens Global Trade Opportunities for Thailand's Pet Industry News Provided By Market-Comms Co.,Ltd October 28, 2026, 07:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations



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