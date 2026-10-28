Seoul Sauce 1991 Enters Amazon's Top 100 Best Sellers In Chile Paste Category

Korean sauce brand marks an early U.S. e-commerce milestone as it pursues mainstream retail expansion.

- Jun Park, CEO of SAUCECO

NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seoul Sauce 1991, a Korean fusion table sauce brand operated by SAUCECO Co., Ltd., announced that its Mala Gochujang Sauce has entered Amazon's Top 100 Best Sellers in the Chile Paste category in the United States.

The milestone comes just over a year after the brand's launch in September 2025 and marks an important step in its expansion into the competitive U.S. sauces and condiments market.

From Korean Gochujang to a Global Table Sauce

Seoul Sauce 1991 was created with a vision that extends beyond traditional Korean cuisine. The brand aims to transform Korean-inspired flavors into versatile table sauces that consumers can enjoy with their favorite everyday foods.

Its Mala Gochujang Sauce combines the savory, spicy flavor of Korean gochujang with the distinctive aromatic heat of Sichuan peppercorns, creating a fusion sauce designed to complement everything from burgers and tacos to noodles, pizza, chicken, and grilled meats.

The brand currently offers five flavors: Original, Truffle, Carbo, Mala, and Hot Curry.

Rather than competing solely within the Korean food category, Seoul Sauce 1991 is positioning itself within the broader global condiments market, where versatility, convenience, and distinctive flavors play an important role in consumer purchasing decisions.

Expanding Its Presence in the United States

Since entering the U.S. market, Seoul Sauce 1991 has established sales channels through Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, and TikTok Shop while actively pursuing partnerships with distributors and mainstream retailers.

The brand's entry into Amazon's Chile Paste Top 100 represents an early milestone in its efforts to reach American consumers through digital commerce. Amazon category rankings fluctuate over time and do not represent overall marketplace sales rankings.

In October 2026, Seoul Sauce 1991 participated in the KOOM Festival in Manhattan, New York, where more than 3,000 visitors sampled its products over five days, according to the company.

The company also participated in Korea Expo in Los Angeles, engaging with consumers and potential distribution partners on the West Coast.

To further strengthen its U.S. brand presence, Seoul Sauce 1991 launched a digital advertising campaign in New York City's Times Square in October.

These initiatives reflect the company's strategy of combining direct consumer engagement, e-commerce expansion, and business-to-business distribution development.

Building the Next Global Sauce Brand

Seoul Sauce 1991's long-term ambition is to become a globally recognized table sauce brand, bringing Korean-inspired flavors into mainstream dining occasions across different cultures.

The company is focused on expanding beyond specialty Korean grocery channels into broader retail environments, with mainstream U.S. retailers among its long-term distribution targets.

By combining Korean culinary inspiration with globally familiar food applications, Seoul Sauce 1991 aims to make its sauces an everyday choice for consumers around the world.

About Seoul Sauce 1991

Seoul Sauce 1991 is a Korean fusion table sauce brand operated by SAUCECO Co., Ltd., established in South Korea in 2022.

Launched in September 2025, the brand develops gochujang-based fusion sauces designed to complement a wide variety of international cuisines. Its product lineup includes Original, Truffle, Carbo, Mala, and Hot Curry.

Seoul Sauce 1991 is expanding its presence across international e-commerce and distribution channels with a mission to bring Korean-inspired flavors to dining tables worldwide.

Junhyun Park

sauceco

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Seoul Sauce 1991 Enters Amazon's Top 100 Best Sellers in Chile Paste Category News Provided By sauceco October 28, 2026, 07:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.