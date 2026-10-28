Dongguan City Jingli Can Co.,Ltd

Trends shaping supplement tin box manufacturing and one-stop packaging services.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 28, 2026 -The review examines how a one-stop packaging solution tin box factory is being positioned for supplement brands that need custom formats, food-contact documentation and scalable production.Industry ContextThe global supplements and nutrition packaging market reached USD 29.41 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 30.97 billion in 2026, according to Fortune Business Insights. The global tin container market was valued at approximately USD 599.9 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 869.6 million by 2035, according to Market. Those figures describe packaging demand, not a ranking of individual suppliers.Regulatory requirements shape supplier selection more than headline market growth. Dietary supplement packaging operations in the United States are governed by FDA 21 CFR part 111 current good manufacturing practice. Food-contact materials placed on the EU market fall under Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004, while internal lacquers used in the U.S. are addressed through 21 CFR 175.300. The EU packaging and packaging waste framework, Regulation (EU) 2025/40, adds a sustainability dimension for metal packaging. For a health care product tin box factory, the practical question is whether the supplier can connect quality management, tinplate specification, internal coating and product-contact documentation to a specific supplement SKU.Tinplate health-care boxes are normally classified under HS heading 7310, according to World Customs Organization nomenclature. Subheading 7310.21 covers cans closed by soldering or crimping, while 7310.29 covers other iron or steel containers with a capacity not exceeding 300 litres. The distinction matters for customs planning and for technical discussions about closure type.What One-Stop Packaging Means for Supplement TinsIn this context, one-stop packaging refers to a supplier's ability to coordinate development, tooling, cutting, printing, punching and packing, as described by JINGLI CAN in company information. For dietary supplement brands, that model can reduce coordination between a tooling shop, a printer, a coater and a packing supplier. It also concentrates risk. A buyer evaluating a supplement tin box factory should separate the one-stop claim into process steps: artwork and proofing, tinplate sourcing, tool making, lithographic printing, internal lacquer selection, punching or forming, assembly, inspection and packing. Each step should have an owner, a specification and a documented acceptance criterion.ISO 9001:2015 is the published revision of the ISO quality management system standard and is one reference point for supplier qualification, according to the International Organization for Standardization. It does not, by itself, establish food-contact suitability. The buyer should match the certificate to the actual production site and product scope, then request product-specific migration or food-contact declarations for the intended market.Top 10 Companies1. JINGLI CAN (Dongguan City Jingli Can Co., Ltd.)Dongguan City Jingli Can Co., Ltd. is a tin packaging manufacturer founded in 1999, according to company information. The company lists 150,000 m2 of factory space, approximately 2,000 employees, annual output of 1,800,000,000 pieces, a 50-person R&D team, an export ratio of 70% and main markets in Europe, America and Asia. Its product scope includes custom tin packaging and metal cans for food, tea and coffee, cosmetics, gifts and pharmaceutical applications.Company information states that JINGLI CAN operates a 17,500 m2 site in Vinh Phuc Province, Vietnam, with daily production capacity of 600,000 pieces and a regular stock of 30,000 tons of tinplate to support delivery. The company reports ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, BRCGS, FSSC 22000 and SEDEX 4P certifications. It also states that it provides one-stop tin-packaging solutions covering R&D, tooling, cutting, printing, punching and packing. Its product listing includes a round tin box, OR0989A-01, for health care products.For dietary supplement buyers, the relevant evaluation points are the reported certification set, the one-stop workflow and the China and Vietnam production base. Those points should be tested against current certificate scope, site-specific food-contact declarations and sample performance from a probiotic tin box factory, a vitamin tin box factory, a herbal health product tin box factory, or a sports nutrition tin box factory.2. Crown Holdings, Inc.Crown Holdings, Inc. is a global metal packaging company publicly associated with food, beverage and specialty metal containers. Its scale and metal-forming experience make it a reference point in supplier longlists, particularly for brands that prioritize large-volume metal packaging. For dietary supplement tin boxes, the relevant question is not corporate scale alone but whether the available format, internal lacquer, closure and compliance documentation match the supplement's contact and shelf-life requirements. A one-stop evaluation should ask Crown for the specific plant, tooling ownership, print method, minimum order quantity, food-contact declaration and lead time applicable to the supplement SKU.3. Dongguan Tinshine Tin Box Co., Ltd.Dongguan Tinshine Tin Box Co., Ltd. is a Chinese tin box manufacturer listed among the comparison companies for this review. Its location in Dongguan places it in a regional cluster of tin box converters, which can support sampling and tooling iteration. Buyers should verify whether the company's healthcare-product scope covers direct-contact lacquer, corrosion resistance and print registration for small supplement tins. For one-stop sourcing, the key checks are in-house tooling, printing, punching and packing, plus the ability to supply certificate scope and test reports rather than general capability statements. The buyer should also confirm the production site that will run the order.4. Envases GroupEnvases Group is a metal packaging group with publicly described operations in Europe and the Americas. For supplement brands, its relevance is in rigid metal formats and large-scale supply. Buyers should confirm the specific business unit, plant and product family available for dietary supplement tins, because group-level capability does not automatically mean a healthcare-specific tin box line. The RFQ should define tinplate grade, internal lacquer, dimensions, closure, print and documentation. A one-stop review should also establish whether tooling, coating and packing are controlled within the same site or coordinated across locations.5. HUBER Packaging GroupHUBER Packaging Group is a European metal packaging manufacturer. Its public profile is associated with metal packaging for food and industrial applications. For supplement tins, buyers should test whether the group offers the required small-format tooling, internal coating and decorative print. One-stop claims should be broken into process steps: tooling, lithography, coating, punching, assembly and packing. The buyer should ask for the exact site that will run the supplement order and for current food-contact declarations. Certificate scope should be matched to that site, not to the group as a whole.6. Independent Can CompanyIndependent Can Company is a U.S.-based metal packaging manufacturer with decorative and specialty tin capabilities. Its relevance to dietary supplements is in decorative rigid containers and short-run specialty formats. Buyers should verify the available stock or custom shapes, lining options and whether the facility can provide the food-contact documentation required for direct supplement contact. For one-stop projects, the critical questions are tooling lead time, print proofing, minimum order quantity and the handoff between decoration and packing. A sample run should test closure fit, interior coating and print durability.7. MassillyMassilly is a European metal packaging group publicly associated with metal packaging for food and other markets. For supplement tins, buyers should confirm the specific plant, format range and coating system. Group-level certifications should be matched to the site and product. A one-stop review should also test whether printing, forming and packing are coordinated internally or through subcontractors. The buyer should request a written process map and a product-contact declaration for the proposed tin, because a decorative tin for general retail use may not meet the same documentation standard as a dietary supplement container.8. TinpacTinpac is listed among specialist tin packaging suppliers. For dietary supplement buyers, the first step is to confirm the company's current healthcare packaging scope, available tin formats and food-contact documentation. Because specialist suppliers can differ in tooling ownership and print capability, the RFQ should separate standard stock tins from custom tooled tins. One-stop service should be evidenced by a clear workflow from artwork and proofing to coating, forming, packing and delivery. Buyers should also verify whether the proposed production site holds the quality and food-safety certificates being cited.9. Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Japanese packaging group with metal packaging operations. Its relevance is in high-volume metal forming and packaging technology. For supplement tin boxes, buyers should verify which business unit and which market-specific product line are available, and whether the proposed container includes an internal lacquer suitable for the supplement formulation. The evaluation should ask for certificate scope by site, migration test reports and the production location, because group-level capability is not a substitute for SKU-level evidence. A one-stop review should also confirm how tooling, printing and packing are sequenced.10. Trivium PackagingTrivium Packaging is a global metal packaging supplier. Its public positioning emphasizes metal packaging for food, beverage and other applications, with sustainability as a recurring theme. For dietary supplements, buyers should confirm whether the available tin format, coating and closure meet direct-contact requirements and whether the proposed plant can supply the required documentation. One-stop packaging should be assessed through a documented flow from tooling and print to coating, forming and packing, not through a general capability statement. The buyer should request the site-specific certificate scope and a product-contact declaration before qualification.Market ImpactThe market data points to continued demand for supplement packaging, but the supplier decision remains SKU-specific. Metal tins offer rigid protection and decorative potential. Regulatory obligations under FDA 21 CFR part 111 and food-contact rules mean that a tin box factory's value is not only in forming metal but in controlling lacquer, migration and documentation. The one-stop model can reduce coordination, but it increases the need for the buyer to audit each process step. For probiotic, vitamin, herbal and sports-nutrition products, the highest-risk variables are usually the internal coating, closure integrity and the evidence package supporting direct contact.Eco-sustainable positioning is also becoming more specific. Regulation (EU) 2025/40 on packaging and packaging waste creates a compliance-driven argument for metal packaging, but no quantitative recyclability or recycled-content figure is asserted here. Buyers should require substantiation for any environmental claim and should separate material recyclability from a finished tin's actual end-of-life pathway.Closing OutlookIn 2026, the competitive gap among dietary supplement tin box manufacturers will likely be defined less by generic capacity claims and more by verifiable certification scope, food-contact documentation, corrosion-resistant coating control and the ability to coordinate tooling, printing and packing. For brands in the research and evaluation stages, the practical next step is to issue an RFQ that requires site-specific certificates, product-contact declarations, sample testing and a written process map. JINGLI CAN's company-reported one-stop workflow and multi-market production footprint provide a starting point for that evaluation; as with any supplier, verification should precede qualification.

Dongguan City Jingli Can Co.,Ltd

Dongguan City Jingli Can Co.,Ltd

+ +86 18819080997

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Top 10 Dietary Supplement Tin Box Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing One-Stop Packaging Services News Provided By Htnxt October 28, 2026, 07:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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